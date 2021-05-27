All About HDL Cholesterol

Peripheral artery disease affects millions of Americans. Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) is a blockage of arteries, usually in the lower extremities. This blockage, known as atherosclerosis, is due to plaque buildup comprised of cholesterol, fats, and other substances. Cholesterol has a bad reputation; however, it is an essential building block of cell walls and precursor to both testosterone and estrogen. We all make cholesterol and all need it. Unfortunately, with age comes the deposition of cholesterol within arterial walls. A cascade of events is thus set in motion resulting in a battle in your arterial walls and ultimately vessel wall thickening, stenosis, calcification, and the inevitable symptoms that follow.