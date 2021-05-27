All About HDL Cholesterol

Learning you have high cholesterol can be scary and overwhelming, especially if you're not sure exactly what it means or how to fight it on your own. There are specific lifestyle and diet changes you can make right now to start lowering your cholesterol levels. But first, it's important to better understand what high cholesterol means. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.