Farewell to Hyack Football

For the past 19 years, the Hyack Football family has meant everything to me. As I step away into the next phase of my life it was important to me to offer somewhat of an explanation and also to say thank you. When we launched the program in Dec 2002, I promised my good friend and NWSS Athletic Director, Peter Battistin, that I would stay for at least 5 years, and here we are, almost 19 years later. One year after we launched the high school program we added the Royal City Hyacks Youth Football Club, to provide a feeder system. I believe both programs are now entrenched as important parts of New Westminster and I look forward to watching their continued growth with pride.