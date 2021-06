This collection of cool, awesome, fun and easy Dolphin crafts are a super addition to any sea or dolphin lover’s bedroom, house, and some are so nice that you can put them anyway and they are sure to fit in. From cool jumping dolphins, playable dolphin slime, to paper that convincingly appears as stained glass, and convenient crafts that are created with household items like paper plates and coffee filters, there is crafts in this list for every level of crafter, from beginners, kids and toddlers, up to experienced crafters.