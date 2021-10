Visiting local restaurants is one of our favorite things to do on a night out. The smaller and cozier, the better. Bikes, Beans, and Bordeaux, or B3 as many locals refer to it, is an adorable little cafe located in the heart of Audubon Park in Orlando, Florida. We frequently go there for the plant based options (they also have non plant based options, which is great if you have different dietary needs in your home like we do), the fun atmosphere and the engaging trivia nights. The cafe is mostly bicycle themed, a nod to the owner's love of cycling. Even the coat hooks in the bathrooms are made from old bicycle pedals.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 11 DAYS AGO