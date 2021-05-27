Cancel
Must Have Items for Your Stoner Memorial Day Barbecue

By Brianna Wheeler
WWEEK
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen this summer’s barbecue season hits, it’ll probably be with some measure of general wellness precautions, as well as a renewed self-interest regarding party damage like boozy blackouts and harrowing hangovers. Plenty of us doubled down on our cannabis commitments this past year, and many introductions to Oregon grass were made, so it stands to reason that centering your inaugural summer barbecues around food and herb, rather than, hooch could set the right tone.

