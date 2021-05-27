Mentors lend a hand

The Faculty Mentoring Program is administered by the Office of the Provost. The program is open to all faculty at Adelphi University. New faculty members are provided with a faculty member from any college/school to help navigate the transition to a new institution and new responsibilities. In addition to the Faculty Mentoring Academy, each school has a unit mentoring program. Unit/Department mentors are especially useful in learning about the culture and expectations for that discipline and their department, as well as helping the mentee cultivate a discipline-specific network outside of Adelphi University. The mentor program through the Faculty Mentoring Academy is not intended to be a supervisory or evaluative tool. No mentor shall serve in a supervisor or evaluator role. Members of the Faculty Committee for Retention and Promotion (FCRTP) and Unit Peer Review Committees should not volunteer to be mentors.

