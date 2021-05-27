Villa Joseph Marie reverses trend against Gwynedd Mercy to win District 1-4A title

LOWER GWYNEDD >> Villa Joseph Marie’s pregame talk followed some pretty sound logic. To go somewhere they hadn’t been, namely the PIAA softball tournament, the Jems had to do something they hadn’t been able to do this season, namely beat Gwynedd Mercy Academy. The Monarchs had won two tight games over VJM in the regular season, but the stakes were different when the No. 2 Jems visited No. 1 GMA on Thursday.