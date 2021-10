KEYES (CBS13) — Deputies raided a suspected illegal narcotics operation near Keyes on Thursday and seized more than 3.5 tons of processed marijuana. The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve been investigating the 5100 block of Washington Road home for some time. Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office says tactical teams raided the residence. Over 7,000 pounds of processed marijuana was found in in the home. As seen in photos of the operation released by the sheriff’s office, many of the drugs were packed and appeared ready to be shipped. In total, detectives say the street value of the drugs seized is believed to be more than $7 million. No arrests have been made at this point.

KEYES, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO