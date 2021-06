One of the most-asked questions at the NFLs rookie webinar last month was how to handle family and friends asking for money. The advice was simple: Just say no. Sometimes you got to just get good at saying no, said Duke Preston, a former offensive lineman with the Buffalo Bills and current vice president of player engagement for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Theres people that I just had to cut off. Some people start kind of a slow game and easing their way in but they have an agenda on the back end. And once that becomes clear, I think its OK to sever some ties.