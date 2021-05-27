Overall customer satisfaction with US P&C insurers plateaus due to basic digital experience
P&C insurers’ basic digital capabilities don’t meet the seamless user experience that customers demand following increasing migration to digital channels, per the J.D. Power 2021 US Insurance Digital Experience Study. Overall satisfaction with insurers’ customer service experience, which is measured on a 1,000-point scale, improved just 2 points over last year to 860, while satisfaction with the shopping experience declined from 800 to 788.www.emarketer.com