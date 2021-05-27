Overall customer satisfaction with US P&C insurers plateaus due to basic digital experience

When I was growing up in the UK, I made a deal with my parents. They agreed to buy me one humor comic and one adventure comic a week if I agreed to get an educational comic as well. The parental-approved comic was the truly enjoyable "Look & Learn." Its educational text articles covered a wide variety of topics. It included a long-running science fiction comic strip, The Trigan Empire (which I still rate as one of the best science fiction sagas ever produced), adaptations of famous works of literature into comic-strip form and serialized works of fiction. But the one lesson that it taught me more than anything was embodied in its title “Look & Learn.”