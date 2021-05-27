PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch (Pokémon: Pikachu Grey)

Okay, I get that this headline has a lot of ‘M’s, but I promise that it’s only going to get more majestic from here on out. (I’m sorry, I like alliteration!) You might be asking to yourself, what is Mighty Goose? Well, Mighty Goose is a game that has been developed by Blastmode and MP2 Games and published by Playism and Active Gaming Media. It is a “fast paced run & gun shooter starring a bounty hunter Goose.” Yes, you heard that right: a bounty hunter Goose. In Mighty Goose, you play as Mighty Goose, a bounty hunting bird that has been tasked to complete a variety of objectives on different planets, all while attempting to stay alive. I got a chance to play Mighty Goose on the Nintendo Switch and I’m here to tell you all about what I thought of the game! While the story isn’t really a huge part of the game, there will be minor spoilers throughout this review, so keep that in mind before reading if you care at all about spoilers.