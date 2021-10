Two companies with operations outside of the United States have selected New Mexico as the place for their newest manufacturing operations. Ergomotion, Inc., the world’s largest manufacturer of bedding bases, and The Tecma Group of Companies, which provides shelter services for manufactures, have announced new facilities in Santa Teresa, adding at least 10 new jobs to the state, the Garrity Group, an Albuquerque-based public relations firm, said in a news release.

SANTA TERESA, NM ・ 15 DAYS AGO