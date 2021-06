All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Anyone who has lost a fight to a pair of jeans in a dressing room will instantly recognize the feeling: standing alone with your legs tethered together, the denim yanked up to the midpoint of your thighs, unwilling to move an inch further. Usually, it’s a private disappointment. Katie Sturino went in a different direction. Instead, back in 2018, she opted to share her frustration with 575,000 Instagram followers stamped with #MakeMySize every single time she found herself maxed out of a brand’s size range. Katie wanted women to stop feeling alone in dressing rooms and to stop being so hard on their bodies.