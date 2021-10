SAN ANTONIO — After being vetoed by Texas Governor Greg Abbott earlier this year, Senate Bill 5, also known as the safe outdoors act, is heading back to his desk. “It’s cleaning up a section of the current Texas health and safety code to make it more clear what pet owners need to do in order to keep their dog safe when they are restrained outdoors, unattended,” Director of Government Relations for the Texas Humane Legislation Network Stacy Sutton Kirby said.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO