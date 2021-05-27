Tenkara rod Euro-nymphing

Bass fishing at night has been a big deal for as long as I can remember, especially in the summer. From the hardcore anglers of old, I've heard plenty of stories that predate my lifetime where guys like my dad would work all day, dump their boat in at sunset, fish all the way through to sunrise then take out and head straight to work. Something that hardly sounds appealing to me now at 34, but similar to experiences I shared with my best friends a few times coming up as well.