Tenkara rod Euro-nymphing
The European nymphing trend in the fly fishing community continues to gain steam. The reason for this is simple: for many anglers, it’s the easiest way to consistently catch fish. Given that approximately 80 percent of a trout’s feeding is conducted below the surface, and the majority of that feeding is done close to the streambed, it stands to reason that your best chance of catching a trout is by fishing your flies sub-surface, deep in the water column. That means fishing nymphs. Nymphing generally means employing one of two sets of tactics: traditional, indicator nymphing or European-style nymphing (otherwise known as Euro-nymphing, Czech-nymphing, tight-line nymphing, and so on).www.hatchmag.com