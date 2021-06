Hajime “Tokido” Taniguchi isn’t only one of the greatest Street Fighter players ever, he would also like to tell you about the BMW 2 Series. Tokido was recently featured in a short Japanese TV segment called Go Next, which is sponsored by the German car company. In the program he talks about how there was overwhelming resistance to becoming a pro-gamer and the importance of his physical training regimen. As part of this relationship with the carmaker, he is also appearing in an advertorial article on the BMW website.