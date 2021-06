As part of its reveal of information for the upcoming Version 1.6 update, Genshin Impact developer miHoYo announced that playable characters Barbara and Jean will be the very first ones to receive alternate outfits. "Sea Breeze Dandelion" Jean and "Summertime Sparkle" Barbara will be added with Version 1.6 "Midsummer Island Adventure" on June 9th. The update will also add the new Anemo-attuned adventurer from Inazuma, Kaedehara Kazuha. Both of the alternate outfits will be available to purchase in the in-game shop, but "Summertime Sparkle" Barbara can actually be earned for free through a new Echoing Tales event.