Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

Diamond Beat: Ducks win first game at Cal, eye Pac-12 tie

By Pamplin Media Group
Posted by 
Forest Grove News Times
Forest Grove News Times
 21 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Kvv4_0aEJOb1P00 May 24-30: Results from Mariners, Hops, Oregon State and Oregon baseball and more.

To cover our bases, Diamond Beat is the place to find results and updates about baseball and softball action in the region, including coverage of the Seattle Mariners and more.

THURSDAY, MAY 27

College baseball

Ducks 11, Bears 5 — Oregon won at Cal, moving to 19-9 in Pac-12 play with the hope of winning two more and tying Arizona for the league title. The Ducks had 14 hits, including homers by Gabe Matthews, Anthony Hall and Jack Scanlon. Josh Kasevich and Tanner Smith had three hits each; Kasevich drove in three runs.

Cardinal 1, Beavers 0 — It was a pitchers' duel at Stanford. Kevin Abel struck out seven in a complete game for Oregon State, but gave up a sixth-inning solo homer to Brock Jones. Brenden Beck got the complete-game win, allowing three hits.

Pro baseball

Mariners 5, Rangers 0 — Chris Flexen and two relievers combined to allow six hits as Seattle beat Texas in the opener of a seven-game homestand. Tom Murphy and Jacob Nottingham homered. Flexen allowed three hits and struck out six in seven innings.

Dust Devils 7, Hops 6 — Host Tri-City scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning on Carlos Herrera's homer to beat Hillsboro. Herrera had three hits, three RBIs and two runs scored. Brendon Davis also homered. Reece Hampton, Eduardo Diaz and Alexander Hernandez (three-run shot) homered for Hillsboro.

Canadians 5, AquaSox 4 — At Ron Tonkin Field, Vancouver beat Everett in walk-off fashion: Spencer Horwitz singled, scoring Tanner Kirwer.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 26

Pro baseball

Athletics 6, Mariners 3 — Seattle rallied with three eighth-inning runs and then had the tying run at home plate in the ninth, but Jarred Kelenic popped out.

James Kaprielian allowed two hits in seven innings and Matt Olson homered for Oakland.

Seattle plays four games at T-Mobile Park against Texas, starting Thursday, and then three against Oakland.

Hops 5, Dust Devils 2 — Hillsboro won its second game in a row at Tri-City. Ryne Nelson allowed two hits and struck out seven in 6 2/3 innings. Doubles by Blaze Alexander, Tristin English and Axel Andueza plated two ninth-inning runs to make it 5-0; Tri-City's Brendon Davis countered with a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth, but the home team couldn't score any more runs.

AquaSox 7, Canadians 3 — At Ron Tonkin Field, Davis Schneider hit homer for Vancouver but the pitching staff gave up 11 hits, including three by Austin Shenton.

TUESDAY, MAY 25

Pro baseball

Hops 5, Dust Devils 3 — Andy Yerzy and Eduardo Diaz each hit two-run homers as Hillsboro won a series opener at Tri-City. Harrison Wenson hit a three-run homer for the Dust Devils.

AquaSox 5, Canadians 3 — At Ron Tonkin Field, Vancouver dropped a series opener with Everett. Cameron Eden drove in two runs for the home team.

Mariners 4, Athletics 3 — After a six-game losing streak, Seattle has won the first two games of a three-game series at Oakland.

Ty France, J.P. Crawford, Tom Murphy and Jarred Kelenic all had RBI hits.

Oakland had the tying run at third base in the bottom of the ninth inning, but reliever Rafael Montero coaxed a groundout to end the game.

MONDAY, MAY 24

Pro baseball

Mariners 4, Athletics 2 — At Oakland, Seattle ended a six-game losing streak, in which they were outscored 46-10 by Detroit and San Diego.

Yusei Kikuchi allowed four hits and one run in six innings. Kyle Lewis hit a two-run homer, prized rookie Jarred Kelenic stroked a solo homer and Mitch Haniger had an RBI double (scoring Kelenic).

{loadposition sub-article-02}
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove, OR
42
Followers
177
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

The Forest Grove News-Times is the oldest newspaper in Washington County offers the most-read newspaper, website and social media following in the area.

 http://www.forestgrovenewstimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oakland, OR
City
Hillsboro, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Detroit, OR
State
Texas State
Local
Oregon College Sports
Hillsboro, OR
Sports
State
Arizona State
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jarred Kelenic
Person
Carlos Herrera
Person
Yusei Kikuchi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pac 12#Mariners Hops#The Seattle Mariners#Cal#Ducks#Stanford#Canadians#T Mobile Park#Athletics 3
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
News Break
Softball
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Sports
Stanford University
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Hillsboro, ORPosted by
Forest Grove News Times

Diamond Beat: Canadians top AquaSox at Ron Tonkin Field

June 14-20: Daily results and other news from the Mariners, Hops, Canadians, Pickles and more.To cover our bases, Diamond Beat is the place to find results and updates about baseball and softball action in the region, including coverage of the Seattle Mariners and more. WEDNESDAY, JUNE 16 Pickles Portland 8, Gherkins 2 — The Pickles beat their fellow inhabitant of Walker Stadium. Pro baseball Twins 7, Mariners 2 — Nelson Cruz hit a three-run homer against his former team as Minnesota salvaged the final game of a three-game series at Seattle. Ryan Jeffers also homered. Seattle's Justus Sheffield gave up...
Hillsboro, ORPosted by
Forest Grove News Times

Diamond Beat: Madrigal out for season

June 14-20: Daily results and other news from the Mariners, Hops, Canadians, Pickles and more.To cover our bases, Diamond Beat is the place to find results and updates about baseball and softball action in the region, including coverage of the Seattle Mariners and more. TUESDAY, JUNE 15 Madrigal Former Oregon State star Nick Madrigal, who had been excelling as Chicago White Sox's starting second baseman, will miss the rest of the season because of a torn hamstring. The team says he'll return without restrictions in 2022. He was hitting .305 with 61 hits, both team bests, in 54 games. Pro...
Posted by
Forest Grove News Times

Diamond Beat: Pickles win with walk-off grand slam

June 7-13: Results from Mariners, Hops (and Canadians), Pickles, Oregon and Oregon State baseball and more.To cover our bases, Diamond Beat is the place to find results and updates about baseball and softball action in the region, including coverage of the Seattle Mariners and more. SUNDAY, JUNE 13 Pro baseball Mariners 6, Indians 2 — Jake Fraley continued his hot hitting with a two-run homer, and Kyle Seager also homered — both off Shane Bieber. Seager had three hits. Logan Gilbert allowed four hits and one run while striking out six in 6 2/3 innings. Seattle (32-35), which went 4-6...
Forest Grove, ORPosted by
Forest Grove News Times

Sherwood comeback equals defeat for Forest Grove, 39-30

The Vikings lead for much of the game before the Bowmen rally behind freshman Ava Heiden.The Forest Grove girls basketball team never trailed in their game with Sherwood — until it mattered most. Despite scoring first and leading the Pacific Conference second-place Bowmen for three and a half quarters, the Vikings went cold, Sherwood got to the line, and ultimately, Bowmen freshman post Ava Heiden proved too much for the Viks. The Bowmen captured the game 39-30 Tuesday night, June 15, at Sherwood High School. Heiden, Sherwood's 6-foot-4 phenom, finished with 13 points and seven rebounds. She contributed on defense...
Hillsboro, ORPosted by
Forest Grove News Times

Hillsboro takes rain-shortened series with Tri City

The Hops take three-of-five games from the Dust Devils and head to Eugene for six games with the Ems.Mother Nature, while seemingly not a fan of baseball of late, seems to be a fan of the Hillsboro Hops. Hillsboro won its second straight High-A West series this past weekend due in part to an unseasonably wet weekend at Ron Tonkin Field. The June 12 game versus Tri-City was suspended in the top of the fifth inning due to wet conditions. Upon its completion Sunday, the win, coupled with the cancellation of Sunday's originally scheduled game as the result of rain,...
Oregon StatePosted by
Forest Grove News Times

Diamond Beat: Madrigal out with torn hamstring

June 7-13: Results from Mariners, Hops (and Canadians), Pickles, Oregon and Oregon State baseball and more.To cover our bases, Diamond Beat is the place to find results and updates about baseball and softball action in the region, including coverage of the Seattle Mariners and more. THURSDAY, JUNE 10 Pro baseball Tigers 8, Mariners 3 — Detroit hit three home runs, by Robbie Grossman, Jonathan Schoop and Jake Rogers, as the Tigers beat Seattle two out of three games at home. Mitch Haniger hit two homers for Seattle. Detroit has won five of six games with Seattle. The Mariners play a...
Oregon StatePosted by
Forest Grove News Times

Diamond Beat: Hops win with long ball, Nelson pitching

June 7-13: Results from Mariners, Hops (and Canadians), Pickles, Oregon and Oregon State baseball and more.To cover our bases, Diamond Beat is the place to find results and updates about baseball and softball action in the region, including coverage of the Seattle Mariners and more. THURSDAY, JUNE 10 Pro baseball Tigers 8, Mariners 3 — Detroit hit three home runs, by Robbie Grossman, Jonathan Schoop and Jake Rogers, as the Tigers beat Seattle two out of three games at home. Mitch Haniger hit two homers for Seattle. Detroit has own five of six games with Seattle. The Mariners play a...
Hillsboro, ORPosted by
Forest Grove News Times

Our Opinion: Come on out to the ballgame

The Vancouver Canadians have been playing well but not drawing well. Give them your support while they're in town.There's a ballgame, there's peanuts and Cracker Jack, and there's a home team to root for. So, where's the crowd? The Vancouver Canadians just hit the road after four weeks of games at Ron Tonkin Field. For one of those weeks, the ballpark was lively, filled up to its then-maximum capacity of 825 (limited due to COVID-19 restrictions). For the rest, attendance was light at best; the announced crowd at last Saturday's game versus the Eugene Emeralds was 190. This was a...
Oregon StatePosted by
Forest Grove News Times

Diamond Beat: Ducks, Beavers lose baseball regional finals

June 7-13: Results from Mariners, Hops (and Canadians), Pickles, Oregon and Oregon State baseball and more.To cover our bases, Diamond Beat is the place to find results and updates about baseball and softball action in the region, including coverage of the Seattle Mariners and more. TUESDAY, JUNE 8 Pro baseball Tigers 5, Mariners 3 — Former Oregon State pitcher Matthew Boyd scattered six hits in six innings for the win, and Eric Haase hit a two-run homer for Detroit in the first of three games against visiting Seattle. J.P. Crawford had three hits for the Mariners. Hops 7, Dust Devils...
Hillsboro, ORPosted by
Forest Grove News Times

Hillsboro girls best St. Helens on the hardwood, 50-30

The Spartans take advantage of cold first-half Lion shooting to reign supreme on 'Senior Night.'The Hillsboro girls basketball team defeated St. Helens 50-30 Wednesday night, June 9, at Hillsboro High School, but this game was less about where two teams were, and more about where they'd been and where they're going beyond it. "It's weird," Hillsboro head coach Sara Harsin said. "Everything's weird, but we're getting better and the two main things are to be a great teammate and improve, and that's what the season's about." St. Helens' Kyle Brayton agreed with Harsin, and despite another defeat and a record...
Oregon StatePosted by
Forest Grove News Times

Diamond Beat: OSU stays alive, beats TCU and Dallas Baptist

May 31-June 6: Results for Mariners, Hops (and Canadians), Portland Pickles, and Oregon and Oregon State baseball.To cover our bases, Diamond Beat is the place to find results and updates about baseball and softball action in the region, including coverage of the Seattle Mariners and more. SUNDAY, JUNE 6 College baseball NCAA regionals Beavers 3, Horned Frogs 2 — Oregon State eliminated No. 1 seed TCU (41-19) in the Fort Worth Regional, scoring a run in the top of the ninth inning on Justin Boyd's RBI single. Mitchell Verburg closed out TCU in the bottom of the ninth inning, striking...
Aloha, ORPosted by
Forest Grove News Times

Aloha product Brandon Eisert focused on the present

Pitching in relief for the Vancouver Canadians, the former Warriors standout appreciates his support off the field.It's a brand-new ballgame for Brandon Eisert, even if the surroundings are very familiar. Eisert was drafted out of Oregon State University in 2019, an 18th-round pick of the Toronto Blue Jays. He didn't get into an official game in the Blue Jays organization that summer, and then in 2020, the minor league baseball season was canceled. That means 2021 is Eisert's first taste of playing professionally. So far, it suits him just fine: He's pitched to a 1.42 ERA over nine games, all...
Banks, ORPosted by
Forest Grove News Times

Banks boys rolling on the hardwood

The 'versatile' Braves improve to 8-0 overall after an easy home win over Astoria.The Banks boys basketball team remains undefeated. The Braves (8-0) defeated Astoria 66-38 Monday night, June 7, and in the process continued down the road to what they hope will be a Cowapa League championship and a spot in the 4A classification's culminating week tournament, which is set to be played in the Marshfield/North Bend area. Head coach Marc Roche said he's been pleased with the team's play to this point. He added that despite the obvious difficulties surrounding the year and abbreviated season, his team...
Hillsboro, ORPosted by
Forest Grove News Times

Hops welcome increased fans back to Ron Tonkin Field

The team announced that capacity will increase to 50 percent as of their June 8 game with Tri-City.The Hillsboro Hops announced this morning, June 8, that capacity at Ron Tonkin Field will jump to 50% as of tonight's game against Tri-City. The team also announced that vaccinated fans will be able to sit next to each other in "vaccinated only" sections, while non-vaccinated fans will still be required to sit in pod seating in designated areas throughout the ballpark. Additionally, masks are no longer required per Oregon Health Authority guidance for outdoor venues. "We look forward to welcoming more fans...
Vancouver, WAPosted by
Forest Grove News Times

Vancouver Canadians win last game of long homestand

The Canadians downed the Eugene Emeralds to salvage a difficult 2-4 series before a roadtrip to Spokane, Washington.The Vancouver Canadians closed out a tough series at home versus the league-leading Eugene Emeralds with a win Sunday afternoon, June 6. After dropping four of the first five games in the series, the Canadians struck back with a 7-3 victory behind the solid right arm of starter Paxton Schultz, taking advantage of a rash of Emeralds errors in the third inning. Right fielder Tanner Kirwer scored the first run of the ballgame in the bottom of the third inning, as he singled,...
Oregon StatePosted by
Forest Grove News Times

Diamond Beat: OSU stays alive in regional; Ducks unbeaten

May 31-June 6: Results for Mariners, Hops (and Canadians), Portland Pickles, and Oregon and Oregon State baseball.To cover our bases, Diamond Beat is the place to find results and updates about baseball and softball action in the region, including coverage of the Seattle Mariners and more. SATURDAY, JUNE 5 College baseball NCAA regionals Oregon State 10, McNeese 5 — Kyle Dernedde tied an OSU record with six RBIs as the Beavers stayed alive at the Fort Worth regional. The Beavers scored fivde runs in the fourth, and five in the eighth, with Dernedde hitting a three-run double in each frame. Chase...
Oregon StatePosted by
Forest Grove News Times

Diamond Beat: Oakland's Manaea shuts out Mariners

May 31-June 6: Results for Mariners, Hops (and Canadians), Portland Pickles, and Oregon and Oregon State baseball.To cover our bases, Diamond Beat is the place to find results and updates about baseball and softball action in the region, including coverage of the Seattle Mariners and more. WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2 Pro baseball Athletics 6, Mariners 0 — At T-Mobile Park, Oakland starter Sean Manaea allowed four hits in a complete-game win over Seattle, while striking out eight and walking two. Mark Canha hit a two-run single and Mitch Moreland a two-run homer. Hops 6, AquaSox 2 — At Everett, Tra Holmes...
Oregon StatePosted by
Forest Grove News Times

Diamond Beat: Everett rips six homers in rout of Hillsboro Hops

May 31-June 6: Results for Mariners, Hops (and Canadians), Portland Pickles, and Oregon and Oregon State baseball.To cover our bases, Diamond Beat is the place to find results and updates about baseball and softball action in the region, including coverage of the Seattle Mariners and more. TUESDAY, JUNE 1 Pro baseball Athletics 12, Mariners 6 — Tony Kemp, Oakland's No. 9 hitter, had three hits, including a home run, and drove in five runs as Oakland beat host Seattle. Matt Olson also homered, had two hits and drove in three runs for the Athletics. Taylor Trammell and Tom Murphy homered...
Oregon StatePosted by
Forest Grove News Times

Diamond Beat: Mariners complete four-game sweep of Texas

May 24-30: Results from Mariners, Hops, Oregon State and Oregon baseball and more.To cover our bases, Diamond Beat is the place to find results and updates about baseball and softball action in the region, including coverage of the Seattle Mariners and more. SUNDAY, MAY30 Pro baseball Mariners 4, Rangers 2 — Seattle completed the four-game sweep of Texas at T-Mobile Park to reach .500 (27-27). Kyle Seager hit a solo homer and Ty France had two hits and three RBIs. Joey Gallo homered off Yusei Kikuchi, who otherwise pitched decently and three relievers helped him get the win. The Mariners...
Hillsboro, ORPosted by
Forest Grove News Times

Three-way tie persists atop High-A West standings

The Vancouver Canadians split their most recent series with fellow frontrunner Everett.It may be only a temporary home, but the Vancouver Canadians have been domiciled at Hillsboro's Ron Tonkin Field for a few weeks running now, and they're sticking around through one more week, too. The Canadians opened a homestand at Ron Tonkin Field — their first in their new digs, as the British Columbia-based team is playing its 2021 home games in Hillsboro due to pandemic-related travel restrictions — on May 11. They played as the "away" team the following week, winning the first of four scheduled series at...