Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

For every step of the creative process, the new SanDisk Professional portfolio has you covered

By Sponsored
creativebloq.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProfessionals and content creators have a new resource to turn to for their storage needs, and it stems from a trustworthy heritage. The new SanDisk ProfessionalTM brand, under the umbrella of Western Digital®, is bringing a new line of premium and high-performance storage mediums and interfaces to make storing, transferring, and preserving everything from your work documents to your life’s work a speedy and effortless process.

www.creativebloq.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sandisk#Creative Process#Megabyte#Sandisk Professional#Superspeed#Cfast#Cfexpress#Red Mini Mag#Tb#The G Raidtm 2#The G Raid Shuttle 4#G Raid Shuttle#Usb Power Delivery#Western Digital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
Related
ComputersSynthtopia

New Electric Piano Virtual Instrument, Reed106, Sounds Different Every Time You Play It

Sampleson has introduced Reed106, a modeled electric piano for Mac & Windows that they say is always changing, just like a physical electric piano:. “Every note, every day, every month. Reed106 creates small variations of itself every time you play it (reproducing temperature, humidity, power supply fluctuations in real life). This eliminates one of the most frustrating things in a VST. The boring effect that a virtual instrument generates over time.”
Computersimore.com

This SanDisk 2TB portable SSD gives your 128GB Mac a new lease of life

With some Macs coming with what can only be described as a measly amount of storage the world of the external SSD is one that could well save the day. Right now you can get a 2TB SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD for the bargain price of just $239.99. That's the best price we've seen this SSD ship at so far.
SoftwarePosted by
Creative Bloq

Adobe Creative Cloud discount: All your favourite creative apps for less

Adobe Creative Cloud discounts don't come about often, but you can be sure that when offers on Adobe's top creative software come up, you'll find them here. Adobe's apps have long been the go-to creative software for artists and designers from all kinds of disciplines, and with good reason. The Creative Cloud suite contains more than 20 apps to help maximise your creativity, whether you're an illustrator, a digital artist, video editor or hobbyist, and they're continually being updated and improved.
Video Gamesxda-developers

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution is an open-source DLSS, available now

By now, you’ve probably already heard a bit about DLSS. Short for Deep Learning Super Sampling, it’s a technology introduced by NVIDIA for its GeForce RTX GPUs, and it allows games to run at higher resolutions through upscaling. It’s only available on certain NVIDIA GPUs, but now, AMD has finally launched its own version of it. AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) is available starting today, and it’s essentially a more open version of DLSS.
Computerstoolfarm.com

Freebies: 3D Workflow Tools Roundup

Download 3D workflow tools to help you work faster and more efficiently with your 3D program of choice. And, of course, they’re all free! (And, yes, we know it’s not Friday, but don’t we wish it were always Friday?!) Maxwell Multilight. Multilight lets you change the lighting on renders from...
Computersrespawnfirst.com

KLEVV Launches New CRAS C920 And C720 PCIe M.2 Gen4/3 SSDs

CRAS C920 – The Full Power Of PCIe 4.0. Utilizing the latest PCle 4.0 technology, KLEVV’s CRAS C920 SSD offers up to 2-3 times the speed of current mainstream PCle Gen3 SSDs. This SSD boasts speeds of up to 7000MB/s read and 6850MB/s write and is available in both 1TB and 2TB capacities. Compatible with the latest Intel and AMD platforms, the CRAS C920 can help you deliver all of the enhanced performance of the newest chipsets and CPUs.
SoftwareLumia UK

Modernize large-scale NFS workloads and eliminate data silos with Azure Blob Storage

Azure Blob Storage, our object storage platform for storing large-scale data helps customers run their applications using a wide range of protocols. With multi-protocol support, customers can run their applications on a single storage platform with no application rewrites necessary, therefore eliminating data silos. Today, we are announcing that Network...
Businessthefastmode.com

Intel Unveils New Additions to 5G and Edge Portfolio

As part of its MWC 2021 virtual event, Intel has showcased multiple groundbreaking network deployments powered by its technology and unveiled the Intel Network Platform. It also announced new additions to its leading product portfolio for 5G and edge, reaffirming its position as the leading network silicon provider. According to...
SoftwareDesign Taxi

Adobe Launches 3D Version Of Creative Cloud Suite Including ‘3D Photoshop’

3D design used to be a niche, but as the pandemic kicked in and remote work nestled into everyday life, brands and creators turned to the virtual world with surreal avatars and larger-than-life spaces. Adobe now believes “3D is the next generation of creativity” and is launching an all-new Substance 3D Collection to make 3D creation much more accessible.
InternetControl Engineering

Empowering a standardized web user interface

In the industrial automation sector, the human-machine interface (HMI) for plant or factory operations must be optimized to ensure the best possible user experience. New HMI’s must blend graphic design, human psychology and machine technology all while maintaining a uniform look and feel across all supplier solutions to execute effective asset management practices.
Softwareprovideocoalition.com

Adobe gets serious about 3D Design

The Substance 3D Collection is Adobe’s first step towards an end-to-end 3D content authoring solution. Up until now 3D in Adobe’s ecosystem has been limited to simple product shots in Dimension, card-based motion graphics work in After Effects, and a lesser-known 3D render and manipulation tool inside of Photoshop. Let’s...
ComputersPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme GeForce RTX 3080 laptop

Lenovo has this week introduced its new ThinkPad X1 Extreme laptop unveiling the 16 inch display which is powered by up to the latest 11th Gen Intel Core i9 H-Series vPro processors and available with the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 laptop graphics cards supported by up to 64 GB of DDR4 memory and dual SSD drives together with options to add 5G Wireless WAN connectivity that something you need. Prices will start from $2,149 and the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extremelaptop will be available to purchase sometime during August 2021.
Softwareaithority.com

Atos Modernizes its Cloud Platform with StorPool Storage

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 110,000 employees and annual revenue of €12 billion. European number one in Cloud, High-Performance Computing and Cybersecurity, the group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 73 countries. To beat hyperscalers, grow Atos Virtual Oracle Computing (VOC) Hotel revenues and...
Computerslifewire.com

LG Gram 17 Laptop Offers a Vast Screen and Light Design

Even though it’s not the smallest or lightest laptop around, the newest version of the LG Gram 17 feels ridiculously minute. When I picked up the Gram 17, it felt like an empty file folder because you don’t expect a big laptop to be so graceful in the hands. I recently took the Gram for a test drive and came away impressed with both its gorgeous screen and outstanding ergonomics. But could it work as a viable replacement for my MacBook Pro?
SoftwarePosted by
Creative Bloq

Adobe Substance could be the ultimate new tool for 3D artists

For the uninitiated, working in 3D can seem an intimidating prospect. With various tools (all with various learning curves) out there, it can be hard to know where to start. Enter Adobe. The software giant has just launched Adobe Substance – a new suite of 3D tools aimed at both pros and new adopters, and it could become a one-stop-shop for 3D artists.
Computersmakeuseof.com

How to Check System Details and Hardware Information on Linux

Knowledge of your system's hardware specifications is important because it determines whether your computer supports certain software programs and video games. If you would like to upgrade your PC, it's crucial to know what kind of hardware you currently have so that you can determine which parts to upgrade depending on your needs.