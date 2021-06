Embattled technology company Nuix announced that its CEO Rod Vawdrey will step down and its CFO Stephen Doyle was terminated, according to media reports. Nuix revealed Doyle was “terminated by mutual agreement,” according to reporting by Australia’s The Market Herald. Later that day, Vawdrey’s retirement was also announced. Vawdrey will step down once a replacement is hired, according to reports. Chard Barton, former CFO of The Star Entertainment Group, is set to join Nuix as interim CFO on June 21.