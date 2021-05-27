Founder of Julie’s Cookie Creations Talks Intentional Business Growth and Taking Chances
Rochester entrepreneur Julie Domaille grew her business with purpose through her social media presence and by word of mouth. Her artistic cookie creations even landed her a spot on the latest season of the Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge. This business woman is leaning into her past teaching and business experience to help others have and create beautiful cookies of their own through her home-based business Julie’s Cookie Creations.rochesterrising.org