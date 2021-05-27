Founder of Julie’s Cookie Creations Talks Intentional Business Growth and Taking Chances

With spring in the air, I invite Minnesota’s rural communities to join me in welcoming migrant and seasonal farm and agricultural workers to our state. Every year, Minnesota benefits from the extraordinarily hard work of thousands of people who travel here to work – picking fruits and vegetables, working in canneries and meat processing plants, and many other jobs that contribute to our vibrant agricultural systems. If you’re a sweet corn or pea producer, for example, your enterprise depends on the migrant and seasonal farm workers who show up every summer to put your produce into cans. While statistics vary, a University of Minnesota report estimates that 20,000 people migrate to Minnesota each year to work on farms and in food processing facilities.