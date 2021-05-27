15 Best Things to do in Zagreb, Croatia [with Suggested Tours]

Are you planning to travel to Zagreb, Croatia soon? Read our tips below on the things to do in Zagreb with suggested tours!. Zagreb, the capital of Croatia, is one of the most visited sites in the country. Boasting with its 18th- to 19th-century Austro-Hungarian architecture, it lures tourists to explore this city. Zagreb’s Upper and Lower Town separates the city’s rich history and modernity. And why is Zagreb a must place to visit? You can literally explore the area on foot. Most of the popular tourist destinations are really near each other which can make your tour easier and cheaper. To know more about the places you can visit in Croatia’s capital, just continue reading this short guide we have for you.