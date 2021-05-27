Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Recognizing spasticity after a stroke: Hear one woman’s journey

By Brandpoint (BPT)
Posted by 
MyTexasDaily
MyTexasDaily
 23 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(BPT) - A stroke can be a life-altering experience—one with long-term effects that can impact recovery. About 25-43% of U.S. stroke patients are affected by spasticity in the first year post-stroke.[1] Spasticity is a condition where certain muscles in the arms and legs involuntarily contract or tense up, causing a significant impact on a person’s independence and ability to move freely. It can affect upper and lower limbs and can appear as a bent elbow or wrist, clenched fist, turned in foot, or curled toes.

www.mytexasdaily.com
MyTexasDaily

MyTexasDaily

TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Texas news. For Texans.

 https://www.mytexasdaily.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spasticity#U S#Bpt#Ut Health San Antonio#Donttakespasticity Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Stroke
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Healthneurology.org

Recovery and Prediction of Bimanual Hand Use After Stroke

Method: In this prospective longitudinal study n = 89 first-ever stroke patients with arm paresis, were assessed at 3 weeks, 3 and 6 months after stroke onset. Bimanual activity performance was assessed with the Adult Assisting Hand Assessment Stroke (Ad-AHA), unimanual motor impairment with the Fugl-Meyer Assessment (FMA). Candidate predictors included shoulder abduction and finger extension measured by the corresponding FMA-items (FMA-SAFE, range 0-4) and sensory and cognitive impairment. MRI was used to measure weighted corticospinal tract lesion load (wCST-LL) and resting-state interhemispheric functional connectivity (FC).
Diseases & TreatmentsEurekAlert

Decline in excess risk of dementia and heart failure in patients with rheumatoid arthritis

RA is an inflammatory autoimmune disease that causes pain, swelling and stiffness in the joints. It can also cause fatigue, and the underlying inflammation may affect other body systems. Dementia is a symptom of damage to the brain, which can be caused by a number of different diseases - for example, Alzeimer's. Symptoms include memory loss, difficulty concentrating, confusion, and mood changes. It is not known what causes all types of dementia, but it is it thought that some of the damage could be caused by other underlying diseases. Heart failure happens when the heart becomes weak or stiff, and is not able to pump blood around the body properly. People with heart failure may be breathless even when at rest, feel very tired, and have swollen ankles or legs.
Healthz1077fm.com

JUNE IS ALZHEIMER’S AND BRAIN AWARENESS MONTH

June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month and everyone with a brain is at risk for developing Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. Alzheimer’s remains the leading cause of death that cannot be prevented, cured, or even slowed. That being said, there are still some things you can do to love your brain. Reporter Cassidy Taylor has the list…
Bethesda, MDdoctorslounge.com

Nonsurgical Knee Arthritis Care Varies Geographically

Last Updated: June 16, 2021. Greater use of nonsurgical care associated with lower rates of total knee arthroplasty. WEDNESDAY, June 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Nonsurgical osteoarthritis care is associated with lower rates of total knee arthroplasty (TKA) among elderly Americans with knee osteoarthritis, according to a study published online June 8 in Arthritis & Rheumatology.
Diseases & TreatmentsGreenwichTime

What Are the Common Causes of Lower Back Pain?

Lower back pain is one of the country’s leading medical problems. Nearly 65 million Americans report an episode of back pain to their doctors. That’s larger than the populations of California and Florida combined. One reason why it is so common is that there are many common causes of lower...
Rochester, MNNewswise

Mayo Clinic Laboratories offers first test to detect recently discovered autoimmune disease associated with testicular cancer

Newswise — ROCHESTER, Minn. — Mayo Clinic Laboratories has launched a first-of-its-kind autoimmune test for the Kelch-like protein 11 antibody, or KLHL11, which is used to detect autoimmune disease associated with testicular cancer. The test is available nationally and internationally. A 2019 study made the breakthrough discovery of a disease...
Bakersfield, CABakersfield Californian

HERB BENHAM: Learning one stroke at a time

You think you're safe. You think you've got it licked. You think there's you and then the other guys who, unfortunately, are subject to the laws of mortality. Then something happens. You slip on a banana peel, stumble on a tree root and suddenly, you're doing the hokey pokey but you have both feet in and you're shaking all about.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This in Your Mouth, Your Dementia Risk Is Higher, Research Shows

You might assume that as you get older, your mind naturally becomes less sharp, but this is not exactly a normal part of aging, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). If you start experiencing memory troubles such as getting lost in a familiar neighborhood, forgetting old memories, or even forgetting the names of your loved ones, these could be signs of dementia, a condition that impairs one's cognitive abilities. Dementia typically affects those who are older, but many people go their entire lives without developing it. There are, however, risk factors to be aware of. Accumulating research has found that your oral health could actually give you insight into your chances of developing dementia. Read on to find out what signs you should be looking for in your mouth.
Diseases & Treatmentseasyhealthoptions.com

The statin that more than doubles dementia risk

Statins, medications to lower cholesterol, are the most commonly used drugs in the entire developed world. And almost half of all Americans over the age of 75 are already taking them. The problem is that while it may seem like a no-brainer to take a medication your doctor says will...
Diseases & Treatmentsphysiciansweekly.com

Predicting Recurrent Stroke, Vascular Risks After ICH

Index intracerebral hemorrhage location and atrial fibrillation come into play. After index intracerebral hemorrhage (ICH), risk of recurrent ICH, ischemic stroke, and all serious vascular events differed by ICH location and whether atrial fibrillation (AFib) was present, data from two population-based studies showed. Lobar ICH was associated with higher risk...
HealthPosted by
MyTexasDaily

Be a Hero, Save a Life, Learn Hands-Only CPR

- Witnessing a cardiac arrest can be frightening, but don't be afraid to take action -- two simple steps can save a life. Each year, more than 350,000 cardiac arrests occur outside of a hospital or emergency department, according to the American Heart Association. When someone experiences cardiac arrest, immediate cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) can make the difference between life and death. In fact, immediate CPR can double or triple a cardiac arrest victim's chance of survival.
Healtheastlothiancourier.com

Ex-Royal Marine’s battle after life-changing stroke

A FORMER Royal Marine Commando has got back on his bike to complete an incredible challenge – just a year after a life-changing stroke. Troy Johnson noticed something was wrong when he could not control his right hand while out on a cycle around East Lothian on May 14 last year.