Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Soccer-Zidane resigns as Real Madrid coach

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 21 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QOqax_0aEJNZF200

MADRID (Reuters) -Zinedine Zidane has stepped down as Real Madrid coach with immediate effect five days after his team were pipped to the La Liga title by city rivals Atletico Madrid, the Spanish club said on Thursday.

The Frenchman led Real to two league titles and three Champions League triumphs in two spells as coach since 2016.

“Real Madrid announces that Zinedine Zidane has decided to bring an end to his current spell as coach of our club,” Real said in a statement.

“Now’s the time to respect his decision and show our respect and gratitude for his professionalism, dedication and passion in the last few years and for what he represents for Real Madrid.

“Zidane is one of Real Madrid’s all-time greats and his legend goes beyond what he has done as a coach and player for our club. He knows that he is always in the heart of the club’s supporters and that Real Madrid will always be his home.”

Real finished second in La Liga, two points behind Atletico, were knocked out of the Champions League at the semi-final stage by Chelsea and suffered a humiliating exit in the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey to third division minnows Alcoyano.

It was a far cry from Zidane’s first three seasons at Real when he guided the club to a hat-trick of Champions League crowns, a La Liga title and two Club World Cups.

The World Cup winner stepped down after the last of those Champions League titles in 2018, saying the club needed a change, but returned in March 2019 on a three-year deal after the club sacked his two successors, Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari.

A second La Liga title followed in the COVID-19-affected 2019-20 season.

‘THE ONE AND ONLY’

Real captain Sergio Ramos reacted to the news in an Instagram post, calling Zidane “the one and only” while French defender Raphael Varane said his compatriot was “more than a coach, a mentor”.

“You helped me develop as a player and as a man and you took this golden generation to the highest level on several occasions,” said Varane, who Zidane helped sign from Lens in 2011.

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois added: “It has been an honour to have a legend such as you as a coach. Thanks for everything you taught me, for the confidence you always showed in me and for what we have won together.”

Former Juventus and Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is likely to be in the frame to replace Zidane, having walked away from Inter Milan on Wednesday after leading the club to the Serie A title.

Conte was a target of Real Madrid President Florentino Perez in 2018, according to media reports at the time. Ramos suggested, however, that a disciplinarian style might not go down too well at the Bernabeu, alluding to Jose Mourinho’s tense reign at the club.

Club great Raul, who is in charge of their reserve side Real Madrid Castilla, is also a candidate for the job.

Reuters

Reuters

133K+
Followers
160K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thibaut Courtois
Person
Jose Mourinho
Person
Santiago Solari
Person
Zinedine Zidane
Person
Sergio Ramos
Person
Julen Lopetegui
Person
Antonio Conte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid Castilla#Spanish#Frenchman#Real Madrid#The Champions League#The Copa Del Rey#Club World Cups#Juventus#Serie A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
News Break
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
Place
Madrid, Spain
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
SoccerTribal Football

Lucas Vazquez signs new Real Madrid contract

Lucas Vazquez has signed a new contract with Real Madrid. The midfielder's previous deal was due to expire at the end of this month. He has now penned terms to 2024. "Lucas Vázquez signed his contract renewal at Real Madrid City, accompanied by President Florentino Pérez. "The player remains linked...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Real Madrid players welcome Ancelotti return

Real Madrid players have welcomed the return of Carlo Ancelotti. Ancelotti left Everton to return to Real as coach on Tuesday, succeeding Zinedine Zidane after the Frenchman's resignation last week. The Italian, with the likes of Marcelo, Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos involved, previously won the Champions League with Real...
MLSESPN

Zinedine Zidane and Real Madrid: Where it went wrong, why Zidane left and what's next for both sides

Zinedine Zidane leaving Real Madrid surprised nobody. After all, he'd done it before. Twice. As a player in 2006 and as manager in 2018, he walked away from the club, with no fuss and with no interest in negotiating a payoff. So when the news broke that Zidane had decided to leave again -- on the evening of May 26, while the football world was watching Villarreal beat Manchester United on penalties in the Europa League final -- there was no feeling of shock, though it was surprising to see Carlo Ancelotti return as his replacement.
SoccerTribal Football

Floro scoffs at Zidane claims: Real Madrid always supported him

Former Real Madrid coach Benito Floro has scoffed at the complaints of Zinedine Zidane. Zidane hit out at the board and their lack of confidence in an open letter last week. "I was surprised by Zidane's reaction because he should have respected Florentino Perez more," Benito Floro said of the Frenchman's infamous farewell letter.
Soccermelodyinter.com

Real Madrid ‘will buy Mbappe as gift for Ancelotti

Real Madrid will reportedly increase their efforts to sign Kylian Mbappe following Carlo Ancelotti’s appointment. The ex-Everton boss could land the Paris Saint-Germain star this summer, leading to a potential exchange of Cristiano Ronaldo and Mauro Icardi. Following the merry-go-round of managers Ancelotti, Juventus’ Massimiliano Allegri, and Mauricio Pochettino are...
UEFAava360.com

HIGHLIGHTS | Real Madrid 3-2 Real Sociedad | Primera Iberdrola

Real Madrid produced a sublime comeback against Real Sociedad (3-2) to take a win which confirms their place in the Champions League qualifying stage. Despite the Basque side going ahead through an Amaiur double, David Aznar's team put the pressure on in the final 20 minutes and took all three points thanks to strikes by Asllani, Kenti Robles and Jessica Martínez.
Premier Leaguemelodyinter.com

Real Madrid new coach Ancelloti ready to welcome back Bale

Real Madrid forward can still have a future at the club, says new Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti. Gareth Bale is contracted to Real Madrid until the summer of 2022 but has come close to leaving permanently on numerous occasions; he was out of favour under Zinedine Zidane and struggled for consistency at Tottenham this season; Carlo Ancelotti has re-joined Real after leaving Everton.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Real Madrid striker Benzema talks Zidane and Ancelotti

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema admits he's disappointed with Zinedine Zidane's resignation. Benzema was convinced Zidane would stay, stating so publicly before the coach walked away. He told Marca: "es, of course, it was a surprise for everyone, not only for me. But certainly, he has always been like a...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Benzema: Let Mbappe join Real Madrid quickly

Karim Benzema has again talked up the prospect of PSG striker Kylian Mbappe joining him at Real Madrid. While reports suggesting that Mbappe is Los Blancos' No.1 transfer target are nothing new, the relationship between Benzema and the Paris Saint-Germain striker has supporters in Spain dreaming of seeing them team up in the capital.
Soccerglobalnewsbreaking.com

Zinedine Zidane Left Real Madrid Over Lack Of Trust

Zinedine Zidane says he resigned as Real Madrid manager because he felt the club “no longer had faith” in him. Zinedine Zidane has penned an open letter to Real Madrid fans explaining his departure from the club. Zidane’s comments in an open letter published Monday in the Madrid-based newspaper AS...
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Real Madrid: There might be one last hope for Isco

The summer 2021 transfer window should be a sea of change for Real Madrid, but what “should” happen and what “will” happen are two increasingly distinct routes. With the hiring of Carlo Ancelotti, Real have signaled not only a desire for stability during a difficult economic period, but they have also hinted at the possibility of having to “make do” with underperforming attackers who will be difficult to move.
Soccermanagingmadrid.com

Real Madrid Femenino Announce Squad vs. Real Sociedad

DEF: Kenti Robles, Babett Peter, Samara Ortíz Cruz, Ivana Andrés, Marta Corredera, Claudia Florentino. MID: Thaisa, Aurélie Kaci, Maite Oroz, Teresa Abelleira. FWD: Olga Carmona, Kosovare Asllani, Sofia Jakobsson, Marta Cardona, Lorena Navarro, Jessica Martínez. Absences: Daiane (injury), Malena Ortíz Cruz (injury), Chioma Ubogagu, Ariana Arias (often called up from...
Soccermanagingmadrid.com

OFFICIAL: Antonio Pintus returns to Real Madrid

It’s official. Real Madrid have announced the return of physical trainer Antonio Pintus via a statement published on their official website. El Real Madrid C. F. comunica la incorporación de Antonio Pintus como jefe de la preparación física del primer equipo y responsable de metodología de preparación física de todos los equipos de fútbol del club.
Premier Leaguejagonews24.com

Hazard will '100%' stay at Real Madrid: Courtois

Thibaut Courtois has insisted that Eden Hazard will "100 per cent" remain at Real Madrid next season. Hazard's first two seasons at Real have fallen short of expectations, as injuries and lack of form have seen him fail to live up to his €100 million (£86m/$122m) transfer fee from Chelsea.
Premier LeagueAS.com

Real Madrid suggest Arbeloa could join Ancelotti's coaching team

Carlo Ancelotti made his return to Real Madrid this week. At the club, Álvaro Arbeloa's name was put forward as a suggestion to form part of the Italian's coaching staff, El Larguero report. Cadena SER journalist Antón Meana, added that Madrid "did not propose Raúl as an option" to act as assistant to Ancelotti, who brought in his own son in law to work as a nutricionist during his first spell at the club and added that the ex-Everton manager was genuinely delighted to receive a phone call from Madrid: "When Madrid called, Ancelotti said yes straight away. He is very excited at the prospect of working at the club again".