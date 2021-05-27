With reduced budgets due to Covid, Serie A is betting everything on technicians

The swirl of Serie A benches has already begun. The championship ended a few days ago, but there is no shortage of news among the coaches for next season. On the one hand, it is physiological that we increasingly change technical leadership in modern football. On the other hand, however, the phenomenon also has an economic implication. With the hardship caused by the pandemic, the growing financial needs, the reduced if not non-existent budgets, many clubs now prefer to invest an important chip on the coach rather than on the players. In the belief that a good coach can make even technically modest athletes more profitable and that sports victories can also result in a revaluation of the workforce. José Mourinho, while the others began the great maneuvers. From Inter that greets Conte to Juventus that evaluates a possible return of Allegri, after the difficulties of the year as a rookie of Pirlo, passing through De Zerbi who leaves Sassuolo to join Shakhtar Donetsk, in Ukraine.