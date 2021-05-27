Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

With reduced budgets due to Covid, Serie A is betting everything on technicians

By Sam Smith
freenews.live
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe swirl of Serie A benches has already begun. The championship ended a few days ago, but there is no shortage of news among the coaches for next season. On the one hand, it is physiological that we increasingly change technical leadership in modern football. On the other hand, however, the phenomenon also has an economic implication. With the hardship caused by the pandemic, the growing financial needs, the reduced if not non-existent budgets, many clubs now prefer to invest an important chip on the coach rather than on the players. In the belief that a good coach can make even technically modest athletes more profitable and that sports victories can also result in a revaluation of the workforce. José Mourinho, while the others began the great maneuvers. From Inter that greets Conte to Juventus that evaluates a possible return of Allegri, after the difficulties of the year as a rookie of Pirlo, passing through De Zerbi who leaves Sassuolo to join Shakhtar Donetsk, in Ukraine.

freenews.live
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Inzaghi
Person
Luciano Spalletti
Person
Massimiliano Allegri
Person
Antonio Conte
Person
José Mourinho
Person
Maurizio Sarri
Person
Gennaro Gattuso
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serie A#Covid#Real Madrid#Naples#Juventus#Sassuolo#Tottenham#Spurs#Portuguese#Tuscan#Bianconeri#Italians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
News Break
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
News Break
Soccer
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
News Break
Coronavirus
Place
Rome, IT
Related
Soccerbesoccer.com

Ronaldo is unconcerned over Juventus future

Reports of interest from Real Madrid, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are of no concern to Cristiano Ronaldo right now. Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo insists his sole focus is on Euro 2020 and reports of interest from rival clubs are causing him no "sleepless nights". Ronaldo left Real Madrid for...
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Why Massimiliano Allegri back to Juventus is both disappointing and relieving

Juventus has their new boss and he is the same person as their old boss; Massimiliano Allegri has officially returned to Turin. Massimiliano Allegri has already proven himself to be a very talented, scudetto winning manager at the Old Lady. When he was sacked, he had won so many domestic trophies in Italy that winning them did not mean anything, or as much. Similar to France and PSG. Why return?
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Tuchel pushing Chelsea to challenge Man Utd, Juventus for Saul

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is keen to get involved in the transfer battle for Atletico Madrid attacker Saul Niguez. The Spain international has been made available by the LaLiga champions this summer, with Saul also keen on parting ways after a difficult past season. A proposed move to Bayern Munich...
Premier League90min.com

Chelsea 'improve' bid for Inter's Achraf Hakimi

Chelsea are understood to have increased their offer for Inter right-back Achraf Hakimi in an attempt to beat Paris Saint-Germain to the Moroccan's signature. The Blues recently matched PSG's bid of around £51m for Hakimi, who Inter would prefer to keep but are prepared to offload for the right price in an attempt to ease their financial troubles, although only if their asking price of closer to £70m is met.
UEFAbywire.news

Soccer-Juve, Barca and Real admitted to Champions League next season

- Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid have been admitted to next season's Champions League despite their involvement in the proposed breakaway European Super League project. Admission letters have been sent to all Champions League participants, European soccer's governing body UEFA has said. Disciplinary proceedings against Juve, Barca and Real over...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man Utd, Juventus eyeing fuming PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas

Manchester United and Juventus are eyeing PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas. The Costa Rican stopper, 34, looks likely to depart the Parc des Princes this summer amid the expected signing of Gianluigi Donnarumma on a free transfer from AC Milan. In reaction, Keylor posted to social media: “Gift your absence to...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Desperate Tottenham 'close to confirming Paulo Fonseca as their new manager' after missing out on Julian Nagelsmann, Brendan Rodgers, Erik ten Hag, Antonio Conte and Mauricio Pochettino

Tottenham are close to confirming Paulo Fonseca as their new manager, according to reports. The club failed to secure the services of Antonio Conte and Mauricio Pochettino after sacking Jose Mourinho in April. However, Tottenham's new managing director of football Fabio Paratici says Fonseca is on the verge of signing...
Premier Leaguefootballfancast.com

Manchester United must avoid Cristiano Ronaldo this summer

Manchester United have been linked with a remarkable move for Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. According to Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport (as cited by the Daily Mail), United have offered the 36-year-old monster a £17 million-a-year offer to make a return to Old Trafford over the coming months.
Premier Leagueplanetfootball.com

Achraf Hakimi next? The 23 players Chelsea have signed from Serie A

Chelsea are reportedly lining up a move for Inter Milan’s Achraf Hakimi – but how much success have the Blues had shopping in Italy previosuly?. After joining Inter from Real Madrid in 2020, Hakimi has established himself as one of the best full-backs in the world and is reportedly valued at around £69million.
Premier Leagueblackwhitereadallover.com

Report: Juve searching for English buyers for Aaron Ramsey

The free transfer that brought Aaron Ramsey to Turin two summers ago is definitely one of the bigger misses Juventus have had in the mercato of late. The Wales international has never managed to settle in at Coverciano. Injuries have kept him off the field for long stretches, and he’s never managed consistent success while he was on it. After a terrific start in the 2020-21 season opener against Sampdoria, he never got anywhere close to that level again, and by the end of the season he had fallen severely out of favor with Andrea Pirlo. Over the last three months of the year he only started three times, and after the late-season draw against Fiorentina in April he didn’t appear again.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Lampard happy and proud for Chelsea’s Champions League victory

For the second time in our history, Chelsea won the European Cup this past season. And for the second time in our history, we did so with a mid-term coaching replacement — though Thomas Tuchel was only pseudo-interim (18-month contract) whereas Roberto Di Matteo was explicitly interim (4-month appointment). And yet, it was in the former’s case that the narrative went to greater lengths to acknowledge the contributions of the previous coaching regime to the successful campaign.
Premier LeaguetheScore

Report: Tottenham set to appoint Fonseca this week

Paulo Fonseca just needs to dot the I's and cross the T's to become Tottenham's new manager. The Portuguese touchline tactician and north London side are set to agree on terms that'll be officially announced later this week, according to the Guardian's Fabrizio Romano and Marcus Christenson. The deal is...