Gulf Shores, AL

Crafting on the Coast

goodgritmag.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGulf Shores & Orange Beach feature a community of coastal crafters. The coastal weather and scenic landscape of the Alabama Gulf Coast attract new residents from all over the country. Like Ali and Ruta Qureshi, who moved to the area about five years ago from Virginia. With them, the Qureshis brought their soap making business, and they soon opened up Harmony Creek Farm in SanRoc Cay. At their Orange Beach shop, they make and sell high quality soap in a variety of scents, as well as offer soap-making classes. The Qureshis are part of a growing number of new residents to the coast known as the Coastal Crafters.

