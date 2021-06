Investing is one of the best ways to set aside money for retirement or to grow your wealth. To do so, you'll need to open an account through a brokerage or trading platform. Luckily for the average investor, it's easier than ever before to buy and sell investments through online brokers — many even offer smartphone apps. Most notably, the trading platform Robinhood is known for offering zero-commission trades through its mobile app, drawing younger investors to put their hard-earned dollars into the stock market.