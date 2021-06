Every year or so I write a column to try to persuade investors thinking about investing in actively managed mutual funds to investigate and confirm that this isn’t an optimal strategy, and instead select index-tracking mutual funds. There are several reasons for this that I will explore; however, a key reason is that investing in equities is by its very nature a long-term endeavor and index mutual funds in essentially all asset classes have shown themselves able to produce long-term returns superior to actively managed funds.