Warning: MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD for the Season 22 finale of Law & Order: SVU on NBC, called "Wolves In Sheep's Clothing." Law & Order: SVU wrapped Season 22 with a case that was as especially heinous as could be expected of a finale, but the twists that will probably have fans talking over hiatus have nothing to do with SVU's investigation into the trafficking of some moms. It was a surprisingly character-heavy episode of the long-running procedural, in the best way. The show delivered some game-changing twists, and Christopher Meloni's Stabler even dropped by from Law & Order: Organized Crime for an appearance by the side of Mariska Hargitay's Benson.