Does it make us nervous when a series appears to have wrapped up its main storylines but there's still one episode to go? Yeah, that's how we're feeling about tonight's season finale of Law & Order: Organized Crime. Everything seems to be going as it should- especially with Richard Wheatley (Dylan McDermott) under arrest after a vicious beatdown from Stabler (Christopher Meloni). And yet, "Forget It, Jake; It's Chinatown" has us feeling like a major "Law & Order" twist is on the horizon. Having Mariska Hargitay's Benson appearing only adds to that nervousness. Especially when there's still the matter of witnesses to protect- and a fallen officer to mourn. Here's a look at the preview images, episode overview, and promo for tonight's season-ender: