Your Chance NOW to Weigh In on the CityView Private Dormitory Development

By Dick Conoboy
nwcitizen.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnder an unusual allowance by city code, the Planning Commission will hear public commentary and provide its opinion to the planning director on a private dormitory project called CityView, located in the Puget Neighborhood. During its meeting beginning at 7 p.m. next Thursday, June 3, the commission will get an earful from those most affected by this gargantuan complex (106 rooms/318 tenants), i.e., the residents of the surrounding area. Anyone can speak at this meeting, so no matter where you live, if you find this project excessive, you can present your comments next Thursday. Sign up instructions are at the end of this article.

nwcitizen.com
#Dormitory#The Planning Commission#Cityview#The Planning Department#The Agenda Packet#Drainage#Unit Density For Tract F#Notice Of Public Meeting
