Your Chance NOW to Weigh In on the CityView Private Dormitory Development

The Farm Service Agency has announced that nominations are being taken for county committee members between now and August 2nd. The nomination period began on June 15th. The nomination forms for the 2021 election must be postmarked or received in the local FSA office by August 2nd. Agricultural producers who participate or cooperate in a USDA program, reside in the Local Administrative Area, or LAA, that is up for election this year, and may be nominated for candidacy for the county committee. A cooperating producer is someone who has provided information about their farming or ranching operation to FSA, even if they have not applied or received program benefits. Individuals may nominate themselves or others and qualifying organizations may also nominate candidates.