2020-2021 All-Big 7 League Softball

Congratulations to Madisyn Busker, a senior centerfielder for the Ausitn Packers softball team who was recently named to the All-Big 9 Conference Honorable Mention team for the 2021 season. Others who were named to the All-Conference Honorable Mention squad for 2021 included senior first baseman Avery Valek and junior outfielder Sammy Noreen from conference champion Northfield, junior first baseman Alma Johnson from Winona, senior pitcher Madie Clark and freshman shortstop and catcher Destiny rasner from Mankato East, junior pitcher and third baseman Parris Hovden from Owatonna, sophomore shortstop Breck Carlson and junior third baseman Carly Nelson from Mankato West, freshman pitcher and infielder Bri Tix from Red Wing, senior shortstop Ali Henricksen from Rochester Century, freshman catcher Olivia Smith from Faribault, and senior third baseman Madison Fleek from Albert Lea.