2020-2021 All-Big 7 League Softball

Liberty pitcher Kaci West was named the Conference 4A MVP after the Lady Panthers put away Calallen 10-3 to claim the 4A State Championship. Joining West on the team was senior third baseman Jaylen Prichard and three freshman. Catcher Hollie Thomas finished the title game with two hits and three RBI’s while designated hitter Kamdyn Chandler had two hits and an RBI against the Lady Cats. Outfielder Bailee Slack was also named to the All-Tournament Team. Slack reached base three times in the championship game with two walks and a single. Sophomore Reese Evans also made the list from her shortstop position. Evans had a hit in the State Title game and played a perfect short stop.