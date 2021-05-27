CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Port custom inspectors seize 711 kilos of cocaine from three foreign vessels

By Around Mexico
riviera-maya-news.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleLázaro Cárdenas, Michoacán — The Secretariat of the Navy of Mexico reports the seizure of 711 kilos of cocaine from aboard three foreign vessels, two of which, were located in the port of Lázaro Cárdenas. The seizures...

www.riviera-maya-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
wmleader.com

Portuguese authorities seize 5 tons of cocaine worth $232 million

More than five tons of cocaine worth an estimated $232 million was seized off a 79-foot yacht by Portuguese authorities in the Atlantic Ocean on Sunday. Portuguese authorities said the drug bust was one of the biggest in Europe in recent years — and the nation’s biggest in 15 years.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Miami Herald

Ecuadorian authorities seize 1.5 tons of cocaine from boat

BUENOS AIRES — Ecuadorian police have seized more than 1.5 tons of cocaine from a ship off the coast, they said in a tweet on Sunday. The cocaine was hidden on the boat, according to the officials. They also arrested 16 suspects during the operation near the port city of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

How were Brian Laundrie’s remains missed for 33 days but then found by his parents in a few hours?

Wednesday, 20 October, began like every other in the 33 days since Brian Laundrie was reported missing.Then, around midday, came a flurry of news. Chris and Roberta Laundrie were at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park and had contacted law enforcement the night before to ask them to accompany them to the site.Within minutes, a “dry bag” containing personal items belonging to Mr Laundrie had been recovered.Brian Laundrie - update: FBI identifies remains as fugitive’s family ‘not doing interviews’, says attorneyAlmost as soon as the discovery hit the internet, attorney Steve Bertolino released a statement that changed everything.“After a brief...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lázaro Cárdenas
San Angelo LIVE!

WARNING: GRAPHIC Photo – Woman's Gruesome Train Injury

LAREDO, TX – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents rescued an illegal alien with a severe injury as a result of using grain hopper railcars to travel into the United States. During the early morning of September 30, agents assigned to the Laredo South Station acted on a report of a female illegal immigrant suffering from leg injuries by the railroad tracks in south Laredo.  Agents discovered a woman illegally in the United States, later identified as a Guatemalan national, with leg injuries sustained while traveling with relatives on the trains.  Agents quickly requested Emergency Medical…
LAREDO, TX
Daily Mail

Washington physician assistant has medical license suspended after treating Covid patients with ivermectin and 'harassing' hospitals to also use the anti-parasite drug

A Washington state-based physician assistant (PA) has had his license suspended by a medical board for treating Covid patients with the anti-parasite drug ivermectin and 'harassing' hospitals to do likewise. Scott Miller of Washougal, Washington, had his medical license suspended by the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) over allegations that his...
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cocaine#Maritime Customs#Singpore#Danish#Cma Cmg Ganges
The Independent

American among six tortured, shot and burned in massacre at Costa Rica cattle and coffee farm

An American cattle and coffee farmer found dead with his five farm hands at a ranch in Costa Rica had been trying to sell his property to return to the United States and be closer to family.Stephen Paul Sandusky, 61, was a United States citizen and Costa Rica resident, according to the US Embassy in the Central American country.The former Florida resident retired to a farm in Llano Bonito de Buenos Aires de Puntarenas, about 40km north of the country’s southern border with Panama.He listed the property for $1.8m in 2019 to return to the US, but the Covid pandemic...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Editor at Global Perspectives

Haiti's Most Dangerous Gang "400 Mawozo have stayed away from kidnapping Americans up to now"

The gang thought to be responsible for kidnapping 16 Americans and one Canadian is known as 400 Mawozo. For several months 400 Mawozo has fought in armed combat with rival gangs and abducted people from all walks of life, even police officers. There are also reports that the gang is raping women and recruiting children into its ranks, but kidnapping has become its most lucrative business.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
Outsider.com

Japanese WWII ‘Ghost Ships’ Emerge After Seismic Activity

This is a story for our history buff Outsiders. It involves the dozens of ships that sank during one of World War II’s most epic battles: the Battle of Iwo Jima. The day remains in history books as one of the most violent days in the history of the US Marines. The ships have been largely inaccessible since finding their doom, but that all just unexpectedly changed. The WWII ghost ships started re-appearing recently after seismic activity related to one of Japan’s most volatile volcanoes. For the geography nuts, that’s Mount Suribachi. Here’s what we know about this bizarre phenomenon.
MILITARY
cbs12.com

Cocaine, cash and fentanyl seized in St. Lucie County

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people are facing drug-related charges following a search warrant in St. Lucie County. The sheriff's office searched a home along Harson Way near Fort Pierce on Thursday night. Deputies found 497 grams of fentanyl, 362 grams of marijuana, six grams of cocaine, and four...
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
WTRF- 7News

Haiti gang leader threatens to kill Ohio kidnapped missionaries

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — The leader of the 400 Mawozo gang that police say is holding 17 members of a kidnapped missionary group is seen in a video released Thursday saying he will kill them if he doesn’t get what he’s demanding. The video posted on social media shows Wilson Joseph dressed in a blue […]
OHIO STATE
Grazia

As Grim New Developments Emerge in the Gabby Petito Case, Why Is A Woman's Murder Being Treated As Entertainment

On 19 August, a young couple posted a video on YouTube documenting their travels around the US in a converted Ford Transit van. The idyllic, slo-mo montage, entitled Beginning Our Van Life Journey, showed them driving through stunning scenery, cartwheeling on a beach and kissing for the camera. Attractive, loved-up and carefree, they seemed to have lives most of us would envy.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Chile police bust crime ring smuggling Haitian children to U.S., Mexico

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chilean police have dismantled a crime ring that helped smuggle hundreds of children of Haitian migrants, sometimes without their parents, from Chile north to Mexico and the United States, Interpol said on Monday. The transnational group orchestrated a complex, cross-border network that smuggled an estimated 1,000 Haitian...
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy