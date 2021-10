Any idea what you’ll be eating for breakfast next February? Or how you’ll be quenching your thirst next July? Didn’t think so. Heck, we’re not even sure what we’re having for dinner tonight. Well, the experts of Whole Foods Market’s Trends Council have a pretty good idea what you (and the rest of the world) will be munching on come 2022. Here’s the chain’s seventh annual Top 10 Food Trends list—along with our favorite ways to taste the trends yourself. (P.S.: For the first time ever, Whole Foods is offering a limited-time Trends Discovery Box, featuring $50+ worth of products that represent each trend on the list, for $30...in case you don't want to wait for 2022 to dig in.)

