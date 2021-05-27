Cancel
Book It: Lamont Signs Legislation Legalizing Online Gaming and Sports Wagering

By LennieGrimaldi
onlyinbridgeport.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Ned Lamont today announced that he has signed into law legislation that will legalize online gaming and sports wagering in Connecticut. The legislation, which received strong bipartisan support in both chambers of the Connecticut General Assembly, comes as a result of an agreement the Lamont administration reached earlier this year with the Mohegan Tribe and Mashantucket Pequot Tribe allowing both tribes and the Connecticut Lottery Corp. to offer online gaming and sports wagering.

onlyinbridgeport.com
