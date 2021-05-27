False report of firearms gets Cancun taxi driver arrested anyway

SUSPECT: Roberto Garduno-Rojas, age 33, Los Angeles County resident. On October 20, 2021, at approximately 4:19 a.m., officers with the Oxnard Police Department initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle who was possibly involved in the thefts of catalytic converters. Officers contacted the occupants of the vehicle. The vehicle was occupied by 3 males. The front passenger of the vehicle was identified as Roberto Garduno-Rojas (33 years). Garduno-Rojas was found to have a warrant for his arrest out of Orange County and was arrested. During a search incident to arrest, officers located a loaded 9 millimeter Glock-style Polymer 80 semi-automatic handgun and a large amount of methamphetamine inside a bag belonging to Garduno-Rojas. Polymer 80 semi-automatic handguns are commercially sold as incomplete, without serial numbers, and must be further manufactured to make them into functioning firearms.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO