KLM announces new direct Amsterdam-Cancun flight

By Travel
riviera-maya-news.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleCancun, Q.R. — Airline KLM says they have added Cancun to its network of destinations for the upcoming winter season. “We are very pleased to announce Cancun as a new KLM destination in...

www.riviera-maya-news.com

