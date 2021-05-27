Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Nearly 14% of older adults with dementia are prescribed a combination of medicines affecting the central nervous system

NIH Director's Blog
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout 14% of older adults with dementia filled prescriptions for multiple medications that target the central nervous system (CNS), or the brain and spinal cord, according to a recent study. The use of multiple medications, called polypharmacy, can increase the risk of serious side effects. Taking combinations of CNS-active drugs can lead to an increased risk of falling, breathing issues, and heart problems. In addition, some CNS-active drugs can affect thinking and memory — a side effect that is especially troubling in people with dementia. The NIA-supported study, led by researchers at the University of Michigan, was published in JAMA on March 9.

www.nia.nih.gov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare#Drugs#Combination#Cns#Nia#Jama#Nih#Exposome#Pwd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Dementia
News Break
Health
News Break
Nursing Homes
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
HealthPosted by
Interesting Engineering

Ultrasounds Could Restore Human Memory and Reverse Dementia

Bouncing ultrasound waves around inside your skull sounds ill-advised, but it might provide a way to boost the effectiveness of other treatments in Alzheimer's patients, according to a recent study published in the journal Alzheimer's Research & Therapy. Earlier this week, the Food and Drug Administration approved the first treatment...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

This Dementia Sign Can Show Up 16 Years Before Diagnosis, New Study Says

When it comes to diagnosing dementia, as with most diseases, the sooner, the better. But noticing symptoms early on can be challenging, especially when they're subtle, can be chalked up to getting older, or can easily be attributed to other less severe conditions. However, a recent study found that there's one specific sign of dementia that can appear up to 16 years before people are diagnosed. To see what you should monitor yourself for, read on.
Healthdoctorslounge.com

Functionally Impaired Older Adults May Use/Misuse Cannabis, Rx Drugs

THURSDAY, June 3, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Older adults with functional impairments may be more likely to misuse prescription drugs and to use medical cannabis, according to a study published online May 20 in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine. Benjamin H. Han, M.D., from the University of California, San...
Diseases & TreatmentsFlorida Weekly

Can statins prevent dementia? UF clinical study set

UF Health researchers are enrolling adults ages 75 and older in a clinical trial to see if the cholesterol-lowering drug atorvastatin (Lipitor) can prevent dementia, disability and heart disease in this age group. Researchers at University of Florida Health and the OneFlorida Clinical Research Consortium have joined a nationwide clinical...
Diseases & TreatmentsKVIA

Alzheimer’s Disease Fast Facts

Here is a look at Alzheimer’s disease, a progressive brain disorder that leads to loss of memory and other intellectual abilities. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia, which is a general term for the loss of memory and intellectual abilities. Alzheimer’s disease is fatal and there is...
Diseases & Treatmentsajmc.com

Glycemia, Blood Pressure Management Could Slow Cognitive Decline in Older Adults With T1D

Data from a longitudinal study reveal poor glycemic control and blood pressure management may contribute to cognitive decline in older patients with type 1 diabetes. According to study results published in The Lancet. Diabetes & Endocrinology, cognitive function declines with aging among individuals with type 1 diabetes (T1D). However, because associations were seen between glycemia and blood pressure levels and cognitive decline, the authors suggest better management of these factors may help preserve cognitive function.
FitnessNIH Director's Blog

Rehab program helps frail older adults with heart failure

Older, frail adults with heart failure who participated in a personalized physical rehab program improved their endurance, strength, balance, and quality of life. More than 80% of participants reported that they were still exercising at home six months after completing the program. Heart failure is the leading cause of hospitalization...
HealthMedscape News

Does Tooth Loss Affect Ability to Carry Out Everyday Tasks in Older People?

Older adults with more natural teeth are better able to perform everyday tasks such as cooking, taking medications, managing money, making a telephone call or going shopping, according to research co-led by University College London (UCL). The study, published in the Journal of American Geriatrics Society, analysed data from 5631...
Fitnessdoctorslounge.com

Physical Therapy Use Lags Among Older Adults With Cerebral Palsy

TUESDAY, June 8, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Older adults with cerebral palsy (CP) and musculoskeletal (MSK) disorders have lower use of physical therapy (PT) services compared with their peers without CP, according to a study recently published in Disability and Health Journal. Deborah Thorpe, P.T., Ph.D., from the University of...
Cancerwuga.org

Emory's New Institute Brings Personalized Medicine To Dementia, Brain Diseases

Researchers at Emory University's Brain Health Center hope to better understand the root causes of dementia diseases such as Alzheimer's and mental health disorders such as depression by examining individual patients' biological, medical and lifestyle factors. The idea is known as precision or personalized medicine, and has been effective in...
PharmaceuticalsBemidji Pioneer

Health Fusion: CBD, marijuana and medicine. When systems collide

Many people who use CBD or marijuana for health issues, such as pain, insomnia, anxiety or depression say they experience relief from the products. The problem, says Dr. J. Michael Bostwick, a Mayo Clinic psychiatrist, is that in most cases, when you self-medicate with these products, there's no way to tell exactly what you're getting.
Diseases & Treatmentsajmc.com

Improving Care for Patients With Refractory Chronic Cough

Experts from around the world discussed how to best manage the clinical issues presented by patients with refractory chronic cough, who often spend years trying to find effective relief. Patients spend years trying to get help for a cough that won’t quit, according to clinicians and researchers speaking at the...
Healthaithority.com

Older Adults Gain Aging-at-Home Independence as DUOS Comes Out of Stealth

Supported by six million dollars in combined seed funding from notable healthcare investor Redesign Health and consumer-focused Forerunner Ventures, DUOS, a digital health company, came out of stealth. DUOS provides a personal assistant for aging — a Duo — to help older adults stay healthy and age independently in their own homes. DUOS works with its members and their loved ones, along with health plans and providers, to provide holistic, personalized support.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

This Simple Blood Test Could Determine if You Have Dementia

What if you could just test your blood and determine if you have, or may get, dementia? Or Parkinson's? Or Down Syndrome? Researchers, in a new study just published in Nature Communications, say this may be possible. They studied levels of a protein called neurofilament light chain (NfL) in the blood, and found that they could be predictive of disease—even if the patient is showing no symptoms. The study's promise could have wide-ranging effects. Read on to find out if this test may be for you—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Healthsouthcarolinapublicradio.org

Episodes of Delirium in Hospitalized Older Adults

This week Bobbi Conner talks with Dr. Benjamin Kalivas about episodes of delirium (or acute confusion) in hospitalized older adults. Dr. Kalivas is a physician who takes care of hospitalized patients at MUSC, and he does research related to delirium in older adults.
HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Ask This a Lot, It Could Be an Early Sign of Dementia, Doctors Say

The body becomes different in many ways as we age, but the brain also undergoes its fair share of changes. One of the most concerning is the possible onset of cognitive decline, which can show its beginning phases in various ways in your later years. But doctors say that if you have to ask one question regularly, it could be an early sign of dementia. Read on to see which red flag you should be on the lookout for.
Diseases & Treatmentspsychologytoday.com

Aduhelm Is Approved for the Treatment of Alzheimer's Disease

The FDA recently approved the drug aducanumab, or Aduhelm, to treat Alzheimer's disease. Studies indicate that Aduhelm reduces levels of amyloid, although that may not ultimately reduce cognitive decline. Schizophrenia involves both psychosis and cognitive deficits, which suggests that insights from schizophrenia might help with Alzheimer's. When German psychiatrist Alois...