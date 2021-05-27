Nearly 14% of older adults with dementia are prescribed a combination of medicines affecting the central nervous system
About 14% of older adults with dementia filled prescriptions for multiple medications that target the central nervous system (CNS), or the brain and spinal cord, according to a recent study. The use of multiple medications, called polypharmacy, can increase the risk of serious side effects. Taking combinations of CNS-active drugs can lead to an increased risk of falling, breathing issues, and heart problems. In addition, some CNS-active drugs can affect thinking and memory — a side effect that is especially troubling in people with dementia. The NIA-supported study, led by researchers at the University of Michigan, was published in JAMA on March 9.www.nia.nih.gov