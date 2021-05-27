Nearly 14% of older adults with dementia are prescribed a combination of medicines affecting the central nervous system

What if you could just test your blood and determine if you have, or may get, dementia? Or Parkinson's? Or Down Syndrome? Researchers, in a new study just published in Nature Communications, say this may be possible. They studied levels of a protein called neurofilament light chain (NfL) in the blood, and found that they could be predictive of disease—even if the patient is showing no symptoms. The study's promise could have wide-ranging effects. Read on to find out if this test may be for you—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.