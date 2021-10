A shootout between suspected gang members left two foreign women dead and three injured at a restaurant in Mexico's Caribbean beach resort of Tulum, authorities said Thursday. The women killed were from Germany and India while the injured were from Germany and the Netherlands, the district attorney's office in Quintana Roo state said. Famed for its ancient Mayan ruins and turquoise waters, Tulum is one of the country's top tourist destinations, but it has been shaken by turf wars between rival gangs. The shooting took place on Wednesday evening at a restaurant in the center of the Riviera Maya town, which draws thousands of foreign tourists every year.

