LINCOLN, Neb. (Oct. 17, 2021 – KOLN) – Lincoln Police say two people are in critical condition after a crash early Sunday morning. The call came in just after 2:20 a.m. of a two-vehicle at Briar Rosa Drive and Old Cheney Road, just east of 27th Street. Police tell 10/11 NOW two people are critical, and that a third has also been hospitalized.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 5 DAYS AGO