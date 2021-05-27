Human threats force association to keep Mahahual sea turtle nest locations undisclosed

On Friday, a juvenile Kemp’s ridley was spotted struggling in the surf by a fisherman on Avalon Pier in Kill Devil Hills. She called the N.E.S.T. hotline to alert us. Pier staff called too. One of our Ace hotline operators immediately sent out a call asking N.E.S.T. volunteers to go to the pier to check things out. Peggy B was first on the scene. The turtle was close to shore but just out of reach of folks on the beach. The turtle had circled the pier a couple of times and was being pushed out and then dragged back in by the tide. Peggy C and MJ arrived and asked for help from people on the pier hoping the turtle could be captured with the pier drop net. Kevin from the pier grabbed a net. By this time the turtle was mid pier and too far away but Kevin kept an eye out for his opportunity.

