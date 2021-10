A man was fatally shot while driving in a vehicle Friday night, and authorities are still searching for a suspect, according to Denver police. The shooting occurred at about 9:36 p.m. Friday at East 40th Avenue and Chambers Road and is not believed to be a road rage incident, Officer Cassandra Ulrich said. The suspect shot from one vehicle into the victim’s vehicle, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

DENVER, CO ・ 12 DAYS AGO