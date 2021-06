Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, restaurants and bars have been hit especially hard. So as the hospitality industry returns to normality, we've seen a push encouraging diners to go out and support these businesses. For instance, Coca-Cola recently announced a program offering to buy patrons a Coke when eating out. Of course, a free soft drink may not be enough motivation to get everyone off their couch, so now Cupcake Vineyards has come along with a similar plan that may be more up your alley: a free glass of wine.