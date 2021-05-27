Thursday, May 27: Nuggets control Game 3, beat Blazers 120-115

Denver took over in the first quarter and never trailed again, taking a 2-1 edge in the playoff series.

The skinny: Denver controlled the game from midway through the first quarter on and eventually won 120-115, but Portland had hope late in Thursday's Game 3 of their NBA Western Conference first-round playoff series — until they didn't have hope.

Nikola Jokic had another big game (36 points) and Austin Rivers exploded for four fourth-quarter 3-pointers as part of Denver's 20 3-pointers, but the Blazers rallied in the final 33.5 seconds behind two Damian Lillard two 3-pointers (as part of his 37 points), a 3 by Carmelo Anthony and a 3 by CJ McCollum that made it 118-115.

The Blazers fouled Monte Morris, who missed both free throws with 3.2 seconds left. But, Jokic got the offensive rebound on the second miss and scored with one second left. Ugh. Jusuf Nurkic had fouled out and Enes Kanter had struggled, both on the bench.

The Nuggets lead the series 2-1.

Denver took over in the first quarter and led 39-30, shooting .600 from the floor and making 7 of 10 3-pointers.

The Nuggets built a double-digit lead in the second quarter, continuing their hot shooting (.545, including 12 of 20 3-pointers). Denver had 20 bench points to Portland's 3. The Blazers went 5 of 17 on 3s in the first half, but Lillard had 20 and his make late made it 64-59 at halftime.

The Blazers fought back from another double-digit deficit in the third quarter to draw within two points a couple times, and trailed 84-79 entering the fourth after Jokic's two free throws off a flagrant foul by Kanter. Amazingly, the Nuggets had a five-point lead despite going the final 7:58 of the third quarter without a field goal make; they went 9 of 10 at the free-throw line.

Anthony hit two free throws and then a 3-pointer that tied the game 91-91. After a Denver timeout, Rivers canned his first 3-pointer and Denver never would be overtaken. He hit consecutive 3-pointers and it was 102-94 with 3:49 left.

The Nuggets just kept making shots, including another Rivers 3, leading again by double digits, setting up the final moments.

Jokic went 12 of 23 from the field (4 of 7 3-pointers) and 8 of 8 on free throws for his 36 points and added 10 rebounds. Rivers had 21 points with five 3-pointers. The Nuggets shot better on 3-pointers (.526, 20 of 38) than overall (.470) and made 22 of 27 free throws.

Lillard hit 15 of 31 shots (five 3-pointers), but had only two free-throw attempts (making both). McCollum had 22 points, Norman Powell 18 points, Anthony 17 points and Nurkic 13 points and 13 rebounds. The Blazers made only 14 of 45 3-pointers (.311) and shot .450 overall. Lillard and McCollum combined to go 8 of 26 on 3s.

Stats: It's rare that a team outscores Portland by 18 points on 3-pointers, as Denver did (along with 11 more points at the free-throw line). The Blazer countered with an advantage in points in the paint (54-30).

Quotable: "You can never be satisfied, exhale and come up for air," Denver coach Michael Malone said. "We have to have a better mindset for Game 4. We weren't ready to play tonight, they punched us in the mouth (early). Proud of the guys because they answered."

Quotable 2: "My team is awful defensively, and it showed tonight," said TNT analyst Charles Barkley, who famously often optimistically picks the Blazers to win games and series, upon watching Denver-Portland highlights.

Quotable 3: "This is what the playoffs are about. We got one on their floor, and they came back and got one. We just gotta prepare ourselves and keep our minds right for the next one," Lillard said.

Kanter's night: Kanter had a minus-15 rating, and played less than six minutes (and had a flagrant foul called on him).

Anthony had a minus-11 rating.

Next up: Game 4 is 1 p.m. Saturday.

