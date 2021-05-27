Jefferson-Grant basketball slideshow
The Democrats beat the Generals on a last-second shot in a Portland Interscholastic League showdown.
Jefferson and Grant met in Portland Interscholastic League boys baksetball game Thursday, and it was a great game at Jefferson High School.
The Democrats won 57-54 on a 3-pointer by Marquis Cook at the final buzzer.
