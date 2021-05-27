Cancel
Jefferson-Grant basketball slideshow

By Pamplin Media Group
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZnvlT_0aEJ8eCb00 The Democrats beat the Generals on a last-second shot in a Portland Interscholastic League showdown.

Jefferson and Grant met in Portland Interscholastic League boys baksetball game Thursday, and it was a great game at Jefferson High School.

The Democrats won 57-54 on a 3-pointer by Marquis Cook at the final buzzer.

Photographer Jonathan House was at the game and took photos. Here they are:

The Lake Oswego Review is considered Lake Oswego’s best source for local news. The Review offers the most read newspaper, website and social media following in town.

Lake Oswego Review

Strange year, familiar PIL wrestling champ

Cleveland wins PIL district team title for the 10th year in a row; modified state tournaments set for June 25-26.In a most unique season, the results of the PIL wrestling championships were business as usual. The Cleveland Warriors won their 10th district team title in a row, and did it comfortable during the June 12 tournament at the Marshall campus. Five Warriors won district titles and Cleveland piled up 349 points, more than double all but one of the other eight teams. Warriors sophomore Logan Medford was named outstanding wrestler of the district meet. He claimed his second consecutive PIL...
Portland Tribune

Scoresheet: Winterhawks open Oct. 2

Tracking news and developments of interest to sports fans in the Portland market, June 14-20.JUNE 17 UPDATES Winterhawks open Oct. 2 — The Portland Winterhawks will begin the 2021-22 Western Hockey League season on Saturday, Oct. 2, at home against the Seattle Thunderbirds. The WHL announced home openers for each of its teams. The full schedule for the Winterhawks is slated to be revealed at 10 a.m. PT on Wednesday, June 23. The WHL is planning a 68-game regular season to run through April 3, 2022. There will not be any games between Western Conference teams and Eastern Conference teams....
Portland Tribune

Preps: Brackets set for culminating hoops event

Games slated for June 22-24 at six Portland-area schools to cap season for Class 6A and 5A teams.In the absence of a traditional high school state championship tournament, 32 boys basketball teams and 32 girls basketball teams, mostly from Class 6A and 5A schools, will spend the last week of their 2021 season competing in eight-team mini-tournaments. Each field is divided into four eight-team brackets for the competition that is scheduled to happen Tuesday, June 22 through Thursday, June 24. Decisions about the number of spectators allowed are expected by the end of this week, and capacity might vary by...
Portland Tribune

Blazers Beat: Trail Blazers look at coaches, and Olshey opines about team

Portland interviewing some coaching candidates this week; Denver coach said 'remarkable' that Nuggets beat Blazers.Coaching search — The Trail Blazers are interviewing candidates for their open head coaching position after the team and Terry Stotts parted ways. Portland is reportedly interviewing two women for the position: Becky Hammon, an assistant coach with San Antonio, and Dawn Staley, head coach at South Carolina and USA National Team. According to reports, among other candidates are Brooklyn assistant coach Mike D'Antoni, San Antonio executive Brent Barry, Los Angeles Clippers assistant Chauncey Billups and former NBA coach Jeff Van Gundy. For breaking Blazers news,...
Portland Tribune

Former Portland prep star excels with Brooklyn

With Harden injured, Mike James has seen big minutes for Nets; his role could be even bigger moving forward.It's probable that not many Portlanders have heard of Mike James, but he has turned into a genuine Portland success story. He's No. 55 and playing big minutes alongside Kevin Durant with the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA playoffs, albeit mostly because James Harden has been injured. In fact, the Nets signed James to a 10-day contract April 23 during the regular season, and then to another 10-day contract and then a contract for the rest of the season, because of Harden's...
Lake Oswego Review

Scoresheet: Micah Williams third in NCAA 100-meters final

Ducks finish second to LSU; other items include Blazers' TV, Winterhawks, NAIA softball and Fighting Shockwave.NCAA track championships — Oregon freshman Micah Williams finished third in the 100 meters and the Ducks finished a distant second to LSU as the NCAA Men's Track and Field Championships wrapped up on Friday at Hayward Field in Eugene. Williams, out of Benson High, started fast in lane five and led the sprint until the final 15 meters or so. LSU junior Terrance Laird won the race with a time of 10.05 seconds. Houston freshman Shaun Maswantanyi was second in 10.09 and Williams third...