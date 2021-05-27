Diamond Beat: Ducks win first game at Cal, eye Pac-12 tie

May 24-30: Results from Mariners, Hops, Oregon State and Oregon baseball and more.

To cover our bases, Diamond Beat is the place to find results and updates about baseball and softball action in the region, including coverage of the Seattle Mariners and more.

THURSDAY, MAY 27

Ducks 11, Bears 5 — Oregon won at Cal, moving to 19-9 in Pac-12 play with the hope of winning two more and tying Arizona for the league title. The Ducks had 14 hits, including homers by Gabe Matthews, Anthony Hall and Jack Scanlon. Josh Kasevich and Tanner Smith had three hits each; Kasevich drove in three runs.

Cardinal 1, Beavers 0 — It was a pitchers' duel at Stanford. Kevin Abel struck out seven in a complete game for Oregon State, but gave up a sixth-inning solo homer to Brock Jones. Brenden Beck got the complete-game win, allowing three hits.

Pro baseball

Mariners 5, Rangers 0 — Chris Flexen and two relievers combined to allow six hits as Seattle beat Texas in the opener of a seven-game homestand. Tom Murphy and Jacob Nottingham homered. Flexen allowed three hits and struck out six in seven innings.

Dust Devils 7, Hops 6 — Host Tri-City scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning on Carlos Herrera's homer to beat Hillsboro. Herrera had three hits, three RBIs and two runs scored. Brendon Davis also homered. Reece Hampton, Eduardo Diaz and Alexander Hernandez (three-run shot) homered for Hillsboro.

Canadians 5, AquaSox 4 — At Ron Tonkin Field, Vancouver beat Everett in walk-off fashion: Spencer Horwitz singled, scoring Tanner Kirwer.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 26

Athletics 6, Mariners 3 — Seattle rallied with three eighth-inning runs and then had the tying run at home plate in the ninth, but Jarred Kelenic popped out.

James Kaprielian allowed two hits in seven innings and Matt Olson homered for Oakland.

Seattle plays four games at T-Mobile Park against Texas, starting Thursday, and then three against Oakland.

Hops 5, Dust Devils 2 — Hillsboro won its second game in a row at Tri-City. Ryne Nelson allowed two hits and struck out seven in 6 2/3 innings. Doubles by Blaze Alexander, Tristin English and Axel Andueza plated two ninth-inning runs to make it 5-0; Tri-City's Brendon Davis countered with a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth, but the home team couldn't score any more runs.

AquaSox 7, Canadians 3 — At Ron Tonkin Field, Davis Schneider hit homer for Vancouver but the pitching staff gave up 11 hits, including three by Austin Shenton.

TUESDAY, MAY 25

Hops 5, Dust Devils 3 — Andy Yerzy and Eduardo Diaz each hit two-run homers as Hillsboro won a series opener at Tri-City. Harrison Wenson hit a three-run homer for the Dust Devils.

AquaSox 5, Canadians 3 — At Ron Tonkin Field, Vancouver dropped a series opener with Everett. Cameron Eden drove in two runs for the home team.

Mariners 4, Athletics 3 — After a six-game losing streak, Seattle has won the first two games of a three-game series at Oakland.

Ty France, J.P. Crawford, Tom Murphy and Jarred Kelenic all had RBI hits.

Oakland had the tying run at third base in the bottom of the ninth inning, but reliever Rafael Montero coaxed a groundout to end the game.

MONDAY, MAY 24

Mariners 4, Athletics 2 — At Oakland, Seattle ended a six-game losing streak, in which they were outscored 46-10 by Detroit and San Diego.

Yusei Kikuchi allowed four hits and one run in six innings. Kyle Lewis hit a two-run homer, prized rookie Jarred Kelenic stroked a solo homer and Mitch Haniger had an RBI double (scoring Kelenic).

