The Institute for Enterprise, Inc (I4E) is pleased to announce the 2021 recipient of their Nassau County Annual Scholarship Award is Shawn Garrett of Yulee High School. The I4E scholarship provides a one-time award of $1000 toward the financial cost of his education in pursuing an entrepreneurial degree at any fully accredited college, university, learning institution, or approved vocational/technical school. This is the sixth year that I4E has presented a scholarship to a Nassau County graduating Senior and the first to a student from Yulee High School.