Minorities

Two African-American Women Have Qualified for 76th U.S. Women’s Open

 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Women’s Open is the second major of the LPGA season and has the highest purse in women’s golf, at $5.5 million in 2020. The 76th U.S. Women’s Open will be held at The Olympic Club (Lake Course) in San Francisco, Calif., from June 3-6, marking the first time a major women’s competition will be held on the elite layout. After a year disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, 2021 has geared up to be an incredible season for the LPGA Tour.

Golfgolfpunkhq.com

Mel Reid remains in the hunt at The U.S. Women's Open

England's Mel Reid slipped down to tied sixth at the U.S. Women's Open after a second round two-over-par 73 at The Olympic Club. She sits on two-under for the tournament four shots behind the leader, Yuka Saso of the Philippines. 19-year-old Saso fired six birdies in a four-under-par 67 on...
Cincinnati, OHWKRC

Kings grad Swayne reflects on U.S. Women's Open experience

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Kings High School grad Alexandra Swayne's U.S. Women's Open experience lasted two rounds at The Olympic Club. Swayne finished at +10 over par, missing the cut which was set at +5. But the experience of playing in her first Open was unforgettable and the memories of her two days playing among the LPGA's best will be ones she'll always cherish.
GolfDothan Eagle

U.S. Women's Open, Playoff Advisory

Nasa Hataoka and Yuka Saso are going to sudden death in the U.S. Women's Open after tying in a two-hole playoff at The Olympic Club. They finished regulation at 4-under 280. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Golfbalitangamerica.tv

PH’S YUKA SASO BAGS U.S. WOMEN’S OPEN GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP

Yuka Saso made history as the first Filipino and the youngest player in tournament history to win the US Women’s Open Golf championship. And while it was not an easy victory for the Pinay teen who had to play catch up the whole day she was more than energized, with the help of Pinoy fans in attendance at the Olympic Club in San Francisco. Our North America Bureau Chief TJ Manotoc with the details.
chatsports.com

U.S. Women’s Open: Yuka Saso Wins, Extending a Majors Drought by Americans

SAN FRANCISCO — Yuka Saso of the Philippines bent her leg like a flamingo, using her body language to will in the birdie putt. It was the first playoff hole after Saso and Nasa Hataoka of Japan finished 72 holes of the 76th United States Women’s Open on Sunday tied at four-under 280, one stroke better than the third-round leader, the American Lexi Thompson.
Golfchatsports.com

Yuka Saso wins U.S. Women’s Open on 3rd playoff hole

SAN FRANCISCO — Yuka Saso birdied the third playoff hole to beat Nasa Hataoka on Sunday and become the second teenager to win the U.S. Women’s Open after Lexi Thompson collapsed down the stretch. Saso overcame back-to-back double bogeys early in the round to make the playoff. She then won...
San Francisco, CA740thefan.com

Golf-Sun finally shines at U.S. Women’s Open in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) – The blanket of fog that kept conditions chilly through the first two rounds of the U.S. Women’s Open vanished overnight and bright sunshine spilled down on San Francisco’s Olympic Club as round three of the major got underway on Saturday. The dense marine layer and accompanying...
GolfSun-Journal

Golf roundup: Teenagers prominent on leaderboard at U.S. Women’s Open

SAN FRANCISCO — The calculus homework awaiting Megha Ganne might have to wait a couple more days to get done. The 17-year-old amateur has more pressing business this weekend at the U.S. Women’s Open. Ganne followed up a strong opening round by shooting an even-par 71 in the second round...
Golfnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Burnham makes a major move at U.S. Women’s Open

The time had come for Sarah Burnham to quit playing scared. The Maple Grove native and former Wayzata girls' golf standout fired a 5-under-par 66 on Friday, moving up to even-par and into a tie for 12th place as of 5:30 p.m. at the U.S. Women's Open at the Olympic Club in San Francisco.
Golfthecragandcanyon.ca

Brooke Henderson stumbles at U.S. Women's Open with a 78

Brooke Henderson birdied her second hole of the day on Friday, but she’ll want to forget everything that happened afterwards. Beginning the day one stroke off the lead at the U.S. Women’s Open, Henderson shot a second round seven-over-par 78 to tumble down the leaderboard. After the early birdie, the Canadian star bogeyed four holes in a row, finishing with a total of eight dropped shots at the notoriously difficult Olympic Club in San Francisco.
GolfGolf Digest

Golf Digest 2021 U.S. Women's Open Merchandise Giveaway

OFFICIAL RULES – NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE DOES NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. OPEN TO LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE 50 UNITED STATES AND D.C., 21 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER AT TIME OF ENTRY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. How to Enter: The Golf Digest 2021...
Golfnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Yuka Saso takes lead midway through U.S. Women's Open

Yuka Saso of the Philippines tied for the second-best round of the day at 4-under 67 to take a one-shot lead midway through the U.S. Women's Open at The Olympic Club in San Francisco. Saso had six birdies and two bogeys, one each on the front and back nines, and...
GolfGolfWRX

5 things we learned: Thursday at the U.S. Women’s Open

The Olympic Club’s Lake Course is the perfect venue for a competition edged with a bit of architectural controversy. Blend narrow fairways, overhanging trees, oddly-placed bunkers and tilted putting surfaces, and you’ve a recipe for debate and finger-wagging. Thursday at the 2021 U.S. Women’s Open saw eight golfers break 70, seven more break par, and a few leave the grounds of the venerable San Francisco club scratching their heads, uncertain over what just happened.
Golfgeoffshackelford.com

U.S. Women's Open, Memorial 2021 Ratings About What You'd Expect When Two Great Tournaments Collide

Two of the biggest non-men’s majors went up against each other last week and as they will in the foreseeable future unless schedulers push for change. Still, with nearly matching TV windows and the conclusions happening in annoying congruity, it’s not a shock to see CBS’s 2021 Memorial broadcast and NBC/Golf Channel’s U.S. Women’s Open delivered smaller audiences than hoped-for.
GolfR Scarlet Knights

Devine Finishes Play at 2021 U.S. Women’s Open

SAN FRANCISCO – Sophomore Leigha Devine finished play at the 2021 U.S. Women's Open on Friday at the Olympic Club in San Francisco. Devine, who is believed to be the first individual in Rutgers women's golf history to secure a spot at the prestigious event, was one of 30 amateurs in the field.