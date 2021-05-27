Two African-American Women Have Qualified for 76th U.S. Women’s Open

The U.S. Women’s Open is the second major of the LPGA season and has the highest purse in women’s golf, at $5.5 million in 2020. The 76th U.S. Women’s Open will be held at The Olympic Club (Lake Course) in San Francisco, Calif., from June 3-6, marking the first time a major women’s competition will be held on the elite layout. After a year disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, 2021 has geared up to be an incredible season for the LPGA Tour.