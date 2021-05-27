52nd Annual Malcolm X Black Unity Awards

The Telly Awards has named MDB Communications as a Telly winner in the 42nd Annual Awards for two of MDB’s clients, DC Lottery and Experience Prince George’s. The Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks, production companies, including Dow Jones, A&E Networks, Hearst Media, ESPN Films, RYOT, Vice+ and Vimeo. The announcement of the winners caps a year-long celebration of creators around the globe and across all screens. This year also saw the continued expansion of categories to further the awards’ recent initiative to rebuild the honors for the multi-screen era. Last year, The Telly Awards attracted more than 12,000 entries from top video content producers.