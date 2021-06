Evil Dead: The Game is on the way, and Bruce Campbell himself was on hand to present the first look at the gameplay that allows you to become the iconic Ash, as well as numerous other characters from the movie and TV franchise, and there is only one word to describe it: Groovy. Since the game was announced at The Game Awards in 2020, fans have been waiting a long while to finally get a look at the newest appearance of their favorite chainsaw-handed Deadite destroyer. It is fair to say that today's reveal during Summer Game Fest has gone down very well.